F1 FP1 Results of the Italian Grand Prix have gone in favor of the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas, with Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo in P2 and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in P3.

Reigning champion and current champion leader Lewis Hamilton finished 19th fastest in the session, with only the Mercedes-powered Williams of Nicholas Latifi slower than him.

His teammate Valterri Bottas, on the other hand, had a stupendous session as he finished fastest, with Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo in P2 and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in P3.

F1 FP1 Results

Pos Driver Team 1 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 2 Daniel Ricciardo RENAULT 3 Max Verstappen 4 Sergio Perez RACING POINT BWT MERCEDES 5 Lance Stroll RACING POINT BWT MERCEDES 6 Esteban Ocon RENAULT 7 Daniil Kvyat ALPHATAURI HONDA 8 Alexander Albon 9 Sebastian Vettel FERRARI 10 Pierre Gasly ALPHATAURI HONDA 11 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 12 Carlos Sainz MCLAREN RENAULT 13 Lando Norris MCLAREN RENAULT 14 Antonio Giovinazzi ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 15 Kimi Räikkönen ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 16 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 17 George Russell WILLIAMS MERCEDES 18 Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI 19 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 20 Nicholas Latifi WILLIAMS MERCEDES

CLASSIFICATION: END OF FP1 👀 Both Racing Points in the top five Both Renaults in the top six#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ORcJVpdrln — Formula 1 (@F1) September 25, 2020

Further down, the Racing Point duo of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll finished P4 and P5, in what promises to be a good weekend for them. Ricciardo’s teammate Esteban Ocon was P7 followed by homeboy Daniil Kyvat P8 in his AlphaTauri.

Verstappen and Kvyat’s teammates Alexander Albon and Pierre Gasly finished P8 and P10 respectively. In the battle of teammates, Ferrari produced a surprise with Sebastian Vettel finishing P9, ahead of Charles Leclerc in P11.

What to look forward to this weekend at the Russian GP?

It should be interesting to see if Verstappen and co. can challenge the Mercedes duo Hamilton and Bottas for the win, with the German outfit looking menacing so far this season.

As usual, the mid-teams’ battle will be between Racing Point, AlphaTauri, Mc Laren, Ferrari and Renault. Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo sounded optimistic of being on the points weekend, while Daniil Kyvat would be looking to impress in his home race.