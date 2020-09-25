EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy Prediction: England Women vs West Indies Women – 26 September 2020 (Derby)

England Women will take on the West Indies Women in the 3rd game of the T20 series which will be played at the County Cricket Ground in Derby. This game is going to a DO or DIE game for the West Indies.

England Women have won both of the games so far in the series by a similar margin of 47 runs and they would like to garb the series by winning this game. They have some really good players in their ranks and would certainly want to dominate in this game as well whereas the West Indies have to win all three of their remaining games which is looking really unlikely.

Pitch Report – The average first innings score in the Men’s T20 domestic games played here is 159 runs.

Total Games Played: 29; Bat 1st Won: 14; Bat 2nd Won: 15.

Match Details :

Time:- 5.30 PM, Date: 26 September 2020

Probable XI for both sides:-

England Women – Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Fran Wilson, Amy Ellen Jones, Katherine Brunt, Mady Villiers, Sara Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole.

West Indies Women – Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Stefanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Britney Cooper, Lee-Ann Kirby, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of T20I games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Stefanie Taylor, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Hayley Matthews, and Danielle Wyatt.

EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

A Jones (Price 9) will be our wicket-keeper. Both the keepers won’t impact too much in this game as they will play in the lower middle-order. Jones is picked because she has scored 49 runs in the series so far and has been good behind the wickets as well.

EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy Batters

D Wyatt (Price 9) and T Beaumont (Price 8.5) will be our batters from England. Both of them will open the innings together for the side and are really good batters. Wyatt has not performed well in the series so far but has scored more than 1500 runs in her career and she can bowl some overs as well if required whereas Beaumont has scored 1345 runs in her T20 career and she played a brilliant inning of 62 runs in the first game of the series as well. Both of them should be picked for this game.

D Dottin (Price 9.5) will be our batter from the West Indies. Dottin is an experienced campaigner and has scored 107 runs till now in the series. She is a really good player who can bowl as well if needed.

EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy All-Rounders

N Sciver (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from England. Sciver is the best all-rounder of England and her numbers are illustrious as well. She has scored 1440 runs in 77 T20I games and has picked 60 wickets in her bowling as well. Sciver is struggling to find her form but she is a gun all-rounder and should be picked for this game.

S Taylor (Price 10) and H Matthews (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the West Indies. Taylor is considered as one of the best players of the West Indies women’s cricket history. She has scored 3020 T20I runs in 105 games and has picked 93 wickets in her bowling as well whereas Matthews will open the innings for her side and will bowl his quota of overs too. She has scored 954 runs in 52 games and has picked 49 wickets in his bowling. In this series, Taylor has scored 36 runs and has picked 4 wickets till now whereas Matthews has picked three wickets so far.

EN-W vs WI-W Fantasy Bowlers

S Ecclestone (Price 9), A Shrubsole (Price 9), and S Glenn (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from England. Eccleston and Glenn have bowled really well in the series so far and have picked four and three wickets respectively whereas Shrubsole has picked just a single wicket in the series but she is an experienced campaigner and should be picked for this game.

S Selman (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the West Indies and will complete our team. Selman is an experienced player and she picked five wickets in this series as well to prove her class with the ball. She cannot be dropped from this game.

Match Prediction: England Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Stefanie Taylor and Natalie Sciver

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Hayley Matthews and Sophie Ecclestone

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.