Dr. Disrespect Car Accident: A video is being circulated widely on social media showing Dr. Disrespect involved in a car crash. It got Doc’s fans to be worried. However, it is now confirmed that the video is in fact a fake.

Fans and the gaming community are well aware of Doc’s larger than life online personality. His skills, arrogance and antics are loved by the fans and Doc is turning out to be immensely popular. With his streams regularly clocking thousands of viewers. He was recently involved in a controversy when he was banned from Twitch, since then he has made a successful return to YouTube.

The video showing the crash –

the car crash video, uploaded on 9th November 2019, shows Doc driving his driving a car while also recording a video of himself talking to his fans. The video ends on a tragic note as viewers can see Doc crashing into another car. With the high speed many fans were worried about Doc’s wellbeing.

Youtube’s Algorithm –

There are some unsolved mysteries in the world and then there is the YouTube algorithm. The original video was uploaded in 2019. Recently it randomly started popping up on viewers’ recommendations. Although initially fans were stunned many were able to figure out the video was fake.

The final verdict: Doc is alive and well!

The video is indeed a fake. Many sources within the streaming community covered the news and it was confirmed to be a fake. It appears to be a fake video created by a fan. It might seem to be very real but we can assure you its just heavy use of CGI.

Fans of Dr. Disrespect can heave a sigh of relief and rest easy as he is alright. He wasn’t involved in the video. Dr. Disrespect streams on YouTube everyday and fans can check it out on YouTube Channel.