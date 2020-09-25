Download Among Us Mod: How to download? What are the features? Specifics for rooted and non-rooted users. All you need to know is here!

Among Us is the hottest new game on the Internet. However, let’s face it, the game can often get quite unfair and irritating. In such situations, all of us can use a Mod to spice things up.

What are the features of the Mod linked below?

First and foremost, there is absolutely no-kill cooldown in this Mod. This is the best of the new features because now you can perform double or triple kills all by yourself. Also, the mod allows you to see ghosts and chats. Therefore, you’ll be able to instantly figure out who an imposter is, as a Crewmate. Apart from this, there are a host of other features such as unlimited skins, pets and hats as well as an always Imposter hack. This last option is great for those unfortunate times when you keep becoming Crewmate hours and hours in a row. The Mod also increases player vision and removed Ads in-game as well.

How to download it?

You can download the add from the link below.

Among-Us-2020-9-9-Mod.apk

The process is super simple. All you need to do is to uninstall the original app from your mobile phone. Then download the mod from the link. However, don’t forget to uninstall the original version beforehand to avoid any problems.

Also, if you are familiar with Mods, you’ll know that there no guarantees to them usually. So, even this one may not work on some devices. Try it at your own risk. Unfortunately, we cannot take any responsibility.

However, from user reviews, the response has been largely positive. So, it should work on your device without any problems.

For Root users and Non-root users.

There is some difference in the login process for root and non-root users. For root users, the process is simple. You don’t need to change anything. Simply sign with your Google account.

However, if you are a non-root user, Google account login will be unsuccessful for you. You need to login through Facebook. But, make sure to uninstall the Facebook app temporarily from your phone for the time being. Then, log in to Facebook through the Game. Now, you can download Facebook once again.

That’s it. Follow these instructions and you’ll be good to go.

The link above is for the game’s latest version 2020.9.9. In case, any future mods for new versions of the game are made available, we’ll be sure to update the info here.

Mod Link: Among-Us-2020-9-9-Mod.apk

