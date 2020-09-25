DOTA 2 News: OG defeat 5men to enter lower-bracket R2 against Na’Vi in AMD Sapphire OGA DOTA PIT. OG & 5men engaged in a intense series and OG came was victorious. Their next game is against Na’Vi. Read more to find out all the amazing match details in the AM Sapphire OGA Dota pit.

OG are known for their unique style of play. They unleashed the Notail Oracle in the mid-lane and Notail decimated his opposite number in the lane. He did not die once throughout the 3rd game with 6 kills and 18 assists. Midone on the Monkey King was able to take control as a carry and secured the game with a rampage.

However, 5men did not go down without a fight. They played brilliantly in Game 2. Chessie was 14-0-222 on the Void Spirit. They looked pretty convincing with a win. However, OG’s superior experience and brilliant coordination took the series away from 5men.

5men turn it around and take game 2! The decider game is starting!#dota2 #OGADOTAPIT 📺https://t.co/rhWFDRzUcy pic.twitter.com/8ZR9D99Umr — OGA Dota PIT (@OGADotaPIT) September 24, 2020

OG will face Na’Vi in the Lower-bracket R2. The Lower-Bracket R2 teams will compete for a chance to be in the hunt for a spot in the Lower-Bracket Finals. Secret will take on Alliance & the winner will directly qualify to the Grand Finals.