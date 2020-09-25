Sam Curran gifts Rishabh Pant: The all-rounder from Chennai was seen throwing the ball away unnecessarily against Delhi tonight.

During the seventh match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Sam Curran was seen gifting a boundary to Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant.

It all happened on the first delivery of the 16th over when Pant chose to defend a slower delivery from Curran who was beginning a new spell.

In a bid to put on display some aggression, Curran intended to throw the ball back to his captain and wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, him throwing a wide throw made it impossible for Dhoni to collect the ball.

As a result, the ball went between Dhoni and the short fine-leg fielder to reach the boundary. Pant, who earned a boundary out of nowhere, scored a vital 37* (25) with the help of five fours to power Delhi to 175/3 in 20 overs.

Curran, on the other hand, continued to bowl economically as his four overs costed Chennai just 27 runs. Curran was also responsible for sending back Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer (26) in the penultimate over.

Earlier, it was Dhoni who won the toss and chose to field. Capitals opening batsmen in Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan (35) shared a 94-run partnership between them to lay a solid foundation for their team.

In what was his fourth IPL half-century, Shaw top-scored for DC with 64 (43) with the help of nine fours and a six. With bowling figures of 4-0-33-2, CSK spinner Piyush Chawla was their best bowler.

How Twitterati reacted:

Curran gifting runs to pant 🤣🤣🤣 — CSK IS COMING (@FourOverthrows) September 25, 2020

What a shot by Pant. Deft touch and Curran helps it to the boundary. — Tingis Pingus (@bent_copper) September 25, 2020

