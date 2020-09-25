Esports Integrity Commission(ESIC) will give its first report on the bug usage exploitation on Monday at 8 am GMT.

The report is expected to issue first batch of punishments, with last punishments regarding the matter were given in late August.

zoneR received 2 year ban from the game, while HUNDEN received 12 months ban in the process.

MiBr’s dead received 6 month ban following the use of the bug in 1 round at ESL One : Road to Rio.

— ESIC (@ESIC_Official) September 24, 2020

Such kind of investigation hasn’t been done since 2015, and it will be the first report regarding the matter.

The investigation started after michau found the first cases of the bug’s abuse in 2020.

ESIC also sought to give another chance to the coaches to come forward if they have used the bug.

The last day to confess was September 13 and the report will also provide a number of coaches who confessed.

Coaches likes Rejin, Pita and Twista confessed in public and many others also have been found to use the infamous bug.