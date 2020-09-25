Through a plethora of posts on Twitter, Conor McGregor shed light on what happened earlier in the year that made him quit the sport. And via the same platform announced his comeback in the Boxing ring.

Conor Mcgregor, who has had an eventful year even by not being in the ring, has opened another chapter of a high voltage drama. McGregor announced his retirement in June 2020, and in the follow-up received criticism for going out at a time, when the promotion might require its most prized player to lead from the front. However, on Friday, September 25, The Notorious One, has apparently answered his detractors in the most outright way.

The 32-year-old took to Twitter to address some questions that were longing to get answered. Conor revealed, post his match against Donald Cerrone in January, he immediately inquired about another bout.

Also read: Dana White hints at Conor McGregor UFC return

Conor McGregor Is Interested in Fighting Diego Sanchez

He evidently wanted to fight Diego Sanchez, Who also recently stated that he desires to fight Conor McGregor in his farewell bout.

To support this claim of fighting Diego Sanchez, he even disclosed his chat with Dana White, regarding the fight.

To Diego Sanchez…

I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in!

After you fought Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin. This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre covid.

Good luck this weekend! pic.twitter.com/Y0hf6Zr7XF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Conor McGregor Was Open To Fight Tony Ferguson

Conor McGregor conveyed that he was open to fight Tony Ferguson in May, but was not ready to get left in the hanging, and become a substitute later on. “Never turned down offer of Tony as was suggested at the time. I stated months in advance (early February) that I was not interested in being an alternate for two consistent pullouts. Pushed for my own scheduled bouts.”

Here’s the finish of that exchange. Pre covid. Pre retirement.

Pushed for my own scheduled bouts pic.twitter.com/jXQD2dTWrL — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

The Mystic Man also hinted about the reason behind declaring the 3rd retirement. Conor McGregor was seemingly on hold, and he apparently lost patience, when the pandemic hit the world, and he was told to wait till the situation alleviates, so that the crowd can make its way back.

I was pushing hard for the season.

Multiple opponents, multiple dates offered throughout. All to take place back to back.

Then when covid hit and the talk was that I would have to wait for crowds again, I walked away from the situation. I was waiting long enough at that stage. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Conor McGregor Announces His Comeback

After giving away all such aforementioned information, the Irishman delivered the news of his comeback as well. According to Conor McGregor he will soon enter the professional boxing ring once again, to fight Manny Pacquiao. Earlier in the day he was also seen practicing in a 4-sided ring.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

However, according to reports, the talks are still in place, and nothing is concrete yet.

Conor McGregor, has already fought Floyd Mayweather in 2018, and now he is eager to go up against Manny Pacquiao.

It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

So, after all such posts, it could be concluded that Conor McGregor has apparently ended his retirement stint, and though it appears that he will first enter the boxing arena, but a path towards Octagon can also be made in the future.

Click Here For More UFC News