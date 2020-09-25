College football fans will still have to wait a few more weeks for the return of the Big Ten and the Pac-12, but with the SEC opening play and a handful of must-watch ranked matchups on the schedule, it finally feels like the college football season has arrived with Week 4.

There are a total of 17 games involving Top 25 teams on Saturday, highlighted by Kentucky at Auburn, Louisville at Pittsburgh, and a rivalry game in Miami between the Seminoles and Hurricanes. We’ll also see the debuts of Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach with their new teams in the SEC.

No. 7 Notre Dame’s game against Wake Forest has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues. That game has been rescheduled for December 12th.

Here’s a full rundown of Saturday’s schedule. All betting information via BetMGM.

