College football fans will still have to wait a few more weeks for the return of the Big Ten and the Pac-12, but with the SEC opening play and a handful of must-watch ranked matchups on the schedule, it finally feels like the college football season has arrived with Week 4.

There are a total of 17 games involving Top 25 teams on Saturday, highlighted by Kentucky at Auburn, Louisville at Pittsburgh, and a rivalry game in Miami between the Seminoles and Hurricanes. We’ll also see the debuts of Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach with their new teams in the SEC.

No. 7 Notre Dame’s game against Wake Forest has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues. That game has been rescheduled for December 12th.

Here’s a full rundown of Saturday’s schedule. All betting information via BetMGM.

Saturday, September 26th

Kansas State (0-1) at No. 3 Oklahoma (1-0)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Oklahoma -3334 | Kansas State +1200

Spread: Oklahoma -27.5

Point total: 60.5 © AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

No. 5 Florida (0-0) at Ole Miss (0-0)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: Florida -556 | Ole Miss +400

Spread: Florida -13.5

Point total: 57.5 © AP Photo/John Raoux

No. 23 Kentucky (0-0) at No. 8 Auburn (0-0)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: SEC Network

Moneyline: Auburn -286 | Kentucky +230

Spread: Auburn -7.5

Point total: 50.5 © AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File

No. 13 UCF (1-0) at East Carolina (0-0)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Moneyline: UFC -2000 | East Carolina +1000

Spread: UCF -27

Point total: 76.5 © AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Georgia Southern (1-0) at No. 19 Louisiana (2-0)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Moneyline: Louisiana -477 | Georgia Southern +360

Spread: Louisiana -11.5

Point total: 51.5 © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 24 Louisville (1-1) at No. 21 Pittsburgh (2-0)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Moneyline: Pitt -143 | Louisville +120

Spread: Pitt -3

Point total: 55.5 © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State (0-0) at No. 6 LSU (0-0)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Moneyline: LSU -715 | Miss. State +490

Spread: LSU -16.5

Point total: 56.5 © AP Photo/John Bazemore

No. 8 Texas (1-0) at Texas Tech (1-0)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Moneyline: Texas -715 | Texas Tech +500

Spread: Texas -17.5

Point total: 70.5 © Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

No. 22 Army (2-0) at No. 13 Cincinnati (1-0)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: Cincinnati -527 | Army +380

Spread: Cincinnati -13

Point total: 44.5 © John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia (1-0) at No. 15 Oklahoma State (1-0)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -250 | West Virginia +200

Spread: Oklahoma State -6.5

Point total: 51.5 © Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 Georgia (0-0) at Arkansas (0-0)

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Channel: SEC Network

Moneyline: Georgia -3334 | Arkansas +1200

Spread: Georgia -28

Point total: 52.5 © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 Alabama (0-0) at Missouri (0-0)

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Moneyline: Alabama -5000 | Missouri +1400

Spread: Alabama -28

Point total: 56.5 © AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Vanderbilt (0-0) at No. 10 Texas A&M (0-0)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: SEC Network (alternate)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -10000 | Vanderbilt +1700

Spread: Texas A&M -30.5

Point total: 45.5 © AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Florida State (0-1) at No. 12 Miami (2-0)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Moneyline: Miami -400 | Florida State +310

Spread: Miami -11

Point total: 53.5 © Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

No. 16 Tennessee (0-0) at South Carolina (0-0)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: SEC Network

Moneyline: Tennessee -176 | South Carolina +145

Spread: Tennessee -3.5

Point total: 43.5 © AP Photo/Wade Payne

NC State (1-0) at No. 20 Virginia Tech (0-0)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Moneyline: Virginia Tech -239 | NC State +190

Spread: Virginia Tech -6.5

Point total: 56.5 © AP Photo/Nell Redmond