College football fans will still have to wait a few more weeks for the return of the Big Ten and the Pac-12, but with the SEC opening play and a handful of must-watch ranked matchups on the schedule, it finally feels like the college football season has arrived with Week 4.
There are a total of 17 games involving Top 25 teams on Saturday, highlighted by Kentucky at Auburn, Louisville at Pittsburgh, and a rivalry game in Miami between the Seminoles and Hurricanes. We’ll also see the debuts of Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach with their new teams in the SEC.
No. 7 Notre Dame’s game against Wake Forest has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues. That game has been rescheduled for December 12th.
Here’s a full rundown of Saturday’s schedule. All betting information via BetMGM.
Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.
Saturday, September 26th
Kansas State (0-1) at No. 3 Oklahoma (1-0)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Oklahoma -3334 | Kansas State +1200
Spread: Oklahoma -27.5
Point total: 60.5
No. 5 Florida (0-0) at Ole Miss (0-0)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Florida -556 | Ole Miss +400
Spread: Florida -13.5
Point total: 57.5
No. 23 Kentucky (0-0) at No. 8 Auburn (0-0)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: SEC Network
Moneyline: Auburn -286 | Kentucky +230
Spread: Auburn -7.5
Point total: 50.5
No. 13 UCF (1-0) at East Carolina (0-0)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
Moneyline: UFC -2000 | East Carolina +1000
Spread: UCF -27
Point total: 76.5
Georgia Southern (1-0) at No. 19 Louisiana (2-0)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Moneyline: Louisiana -477 | Georgia Southern +360
Spread: Louisiana -11.5
Point total: 51.5
No. 24 Louisville (1-1) at No. 21 Pittsburgh (2-0)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ACC Network
Moneyline: Pitt -143 | Louisville +120
Spread: Pitt -3
Point total: 55.5
Mississippi State (0-0) at No. 6 LSU (0-0)
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Moneyline: LSU -715 | Miss. State +490
Spread: LSU -16.5
Point total: 56.5
No. 8 Texas (1-0) at Texas Tech (1-0)
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Moneyline: Texas -715 | Texas Tech +500
Spread: Texas -17.5
Point total: 70.5
No. 22 Army (2-0) at No. 13 Cincinnati (1-0)
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Cincinnati -527 | Army +380
Spread: Cincinnati -13
Point total: 44.5
West Virginia (1-0) at No. 15 Oklahoma State (1-0)
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -250 | West Virginia +200
Spread: Oklahoma State -6.5
Point total: 51.5
No. 4 Georgia (0-0) at Arkansas (0-0)
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Channel: SEC Network
Moneyline: Georgia -3334 | Arkansas +1200
Spread: Georgia -28
Point total: 52.5
No. 2 Alabama (0-0) at Missouri (0-0)
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: Alabama -5000 | Missouri +1400
Spread: Alabama -28
Point total: 56.5
Vanderbilt (0-0) at No. 10 Texas A&M (0-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: SEC Network (alternate)
Moneyline: Texas A&M -10000 | Vanderbilt +1700
Spread: Texas A&M -30.5
Point total: 45.5
Florida State (0-1) at No. 12 Miami (2-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: ABC
Moneyline: Miami -400 | Florida State +310
Spread: Miami -11
Point total: 53.5
No. 16 Tennessee (0-0) at South Carolina (0-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: SEC Network
Moneyline: Tennessee -176 | South Carolina +145
Spread: Tennessee -3.5
Point total: 43.5
NC State (1-0) at No. 20 Virginia Tech (0-0)
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ACC Network
Moneyline: Virginia Tech -239 | NC State +190
Spread: Virginia Tech -6.5
Point total: 56.5
Troy (1-0) at No. 18 BYU (1-0)
Time: 10:15 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN
Moneyline: BYU -556 | Troy +400
Spread: BYU -14.5
Point total: 60.5