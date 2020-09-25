Colin Cowherd is one of those guys that Fox Sports pays a lot of money to say lots of dumb things on TV and the radio. He has a lot of hours to fill and it seems like that’s not greats news for those who listen or watch.

Now he’s back to one of his idiotic old schticks that has gotten even remotely better with age.

You see, Carson Wentz, who has had a rough start to the season, had the gall(!) to wear his hat backwards during his virtual press conference.

Well, Cowherd wasn’t a fan of the look and his reasoning behind it is something straight out of a bizarre make-believe world where NFL teams have their starting QBs meeting with CEOs of business and how wearing a hat backwards in those meetings wouldn’t go well, or something.

Look at this stupidity:

I have no idea how people choose to listen or watch that each day.

NFL fans rightly ripped him: