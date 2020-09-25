Buddy Hield has fuelled rumours of a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers with a comment on Instagram commending The Process undertaken by the franchise.

The Sacramento Kings missed the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season. Their move to switch Buddy Hield to the bench unit did not pay the dividends that they wanted.

While Hield remains a terrific shooter in both pull-up and spot-up situations, he is an undersized defender. The Kings will probably expect to get Al Horford or Tobias Harris in exchange for the 27 year old, who seems to have peaked.

Buddy Hield to be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers?

With Mike D’Antoni in the drivers’ seat for new head coaching role in Philly, the franchise will be looking for shooters to implement his preferred uptempo playing style.

There is little doubt that the Sixers need more shooting, as demonstrated by them during the playoffs as well as the regular season.

Buddy wants to be a Sixer. Make it happen Elton pic.twitter.com/UGMq9W3Jc0 — Will🦅 (@simmons_szn) September 23, 2020

The feasibility of a trade for Buddy Hield

Both Tobias Harris and Al Horford are at their lowest trade values right now. The Kings would prefer to get someone more reliable, but there is no other player that the Sixers would be willing to offer.

While Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid trades are technically within financial possibility, the idea that either of them would get dealt for Hield is laughable at best.

Hield’s dissatisfaction with the Kings organization stems from his lowered playing time over the past season.

Bogdan Bogdanovic has been increasingly preferred to the Bahamian in their lineups over the course of the 2019-20 season. Luke Walton may have permanently damaged his relationship with the sniper.