BOK vs DUM Fantasy Prediction: Bokaro Blasters vs Dumka Daredevils – 25 September 2020 (Ranchi)

Dumka Daredevils will take Bokaro Blasters on in the League Match of The Jharkhand T20 League which will be played at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi. The T20 cricket is finally back in India and it’s the first competition after the COVID-19 break.

Blasters and Daredevils have played some really good cricket so far in the tournament and have won four of their six games. They are currently in the top-3 slot of the table and the winner of this game will certainly push their way towards the top of the table. This can be an interesting game in the tournament.

Pitch Report – The pitches have not suited the batsmen in this tournament and can expect the same in this game as well.

Match Details :

Time:- 1.30 PM, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Bokaro Blasters– Kumar Kushagra, Vikash Vishal, Aayush Bhardwaj, Pankaj Yadav, Kumar Deobrat, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Pratik Raman, Pratik Kumar.

Dumka Daredevils – Arnav Sinha, Alok Sharma, Mohit Kumar, Bhanu Anand, Supriyo Chakraborty, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Ronit Singh, Amit Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Kr-Singh.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

R Singh, Y Kumar, V Singh, S Chakraborty, and S Kr-Singh.

BOK vs DUM Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

B Anand (Price 9) and M Kumar (Price 9) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Anand has scored 109 runs so far in the tournament whereas Kumar scored a brilliant half-century in the last game as well. Both of them are good players and should be picked for this game.

BOK vs DUM Fantasy Batsmen

I Ahmed-Khan (Price 8.5) and R Singh (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Dumka Daredevils. Khan has been bowling well and has picked four wickets in the last three games whereas Singh has picked eight wickets in the tournament. Both of them are good players and should be picked for this game.

V Vishal (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Bokaro Blusters. Vishal will open the innings for his side and has played some decent knocks in the tournament. He will be a good player to complete the mandatory 3 batsmen quota.

BOK vs DUM Fantasy All-Rounders

V Singh (Price 9.5) and Y Kumar (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Bokaro Blasters. Singh has played well in the last four games where he has scored 74 runs and has picked five wickets in his bowling as well whereas Kumar has also picked nine wickets in his bowling and can be a decent batsman too. Both of them will be picked for this game.

BOK vs DUM Fantasy Bowlers

S Chakraborty (Price 8.5) and S Kr-Singh (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Dumka Daredevils. Chakraborty has picked five wickets in the tournament and has scored 64 runs in his batting as well whereas Singh is also a really good bowler and has picked six wickets in his bowling. Both of them should be picked.

P Yadav-II (Price 8) and A Kumar-Jr (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Bokaro Blusters. Yadav has picked five wickets in the tournament whereas Kumar has picked seven wickets in the tournament so far and has been bowling really well for his side. He will definitely be picked for this game.

Match Prediction: Bokaro Blasters will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Y Kumar and V Singh

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + R Singh and A Kumar-Jr

