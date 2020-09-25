This year has been like any other due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and that includes the sports season. When the pandemic hit in March, sporting events around the world were canceled or postponed. Some leagues and tournaments were forced to cancel, others paused with the hope of restarting, but all had to adjust in some way.

As the world continues to navigate the pandemic, many sports leagues that paused in March have since created a plan to restart found a safe way to carry out their season. For instance, the NBA and NHL have “bubbles” for players to live. In other sports, fans are not permitted at many events and new health protocols have been put in place.

Today’s sporting events:

Friday, September 25

MLB

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 5:15 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 6:37 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:40 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals, 8:05 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres, 10:10 p.m.

NBA

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars, 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 26

College Football

#23 Kentucky vs. #8 Auburn, 12 p.m.

#13 Central Florida vs. East Carolina, 12 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. #19 Louisiana, 12 p.m.

#24 Louisville vs. #21 Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Kansas State vs. #3 Oklahoma, 12 p.m.

#5 Florida vs. Ole Miss, 12 p.m.

#22 Army vs. #14 Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. #6 LSU, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia vs. #15 Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m.

#8 Texas vs. Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

#4 Georgia vs. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

#2 Alabama vs. Missouri, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. #10 Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Florida State vs. #12 Miami (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

#16 Tennessee vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

NC State vs. #20 Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Troy vs. #18 BYU, 10:15 p.m.

MLB

Miami Marlins vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners, 4:10 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 6:37 p.m.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:05 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics, 7:10 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants, 9:15 p.m.

NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m.

NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 27

NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

Washington Football Team vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m.

MLB

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals, 3:05 p.m.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers, 3:05 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Minnesota Twins, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cleveland Indians, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 3:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 3:10 p.m.

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 3:15 p.m.

NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun, 1 p.m.

Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx, 3 p.m.

Here’s an overall look at the current 2020 sports calendar

24 Hours of Le Mans: September 19 – 20, 2020

Initially scheduled for June 13-14, the 24 Hours of Le Mans to September 19-20.

French Open: September 20 – October 4, 2020

The tennis tournament will be held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Ryder Cup: September 25 – 27, 2020

The 43rd Ryder Cup Matches will be held on the Straits course at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin.

Preakness Stakes: October 3, 2020

The Preakness Stakes was rescheduled from May 16 to October 3. It will conclude the Triple Crown.

Breeders’ Cup: November 6 – 7, 2020

The 2020 Breeders’ Cup will be held in front of fans when it returns to Keeneland Association In in Lexington, Kentucky.

Masters: November 12 – 15, 2020

The Masters were moved to November, meaning there could be two Masters in five months.

NBA Draft: November 18, 2020

The draft has moved multiple times due to the length of the playoffs, but the final date has been set.

U.S. Women’s Open: December 10 – 13, 2020

The USGA rescheduled the U.S. Women’s Open from the original June 4-7 date. It will be played over two courses due to less daylight in December.

2020 Summer Olympics: Summer 2021

The 2020 Summer Olympics were moved to 2021, but could still look a lot different when they are played. The IOC could decide to limit fans or have no fans at all at the games for health reasons.