Italian soccer club AC Milan announced on Thursday that superstar forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, now 38, has tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine at his home. No other members of the team or staff tested positive.

After scoring 11 goals for Milan last season, Ibrahimovic got off to a quick start to the 2020-21 campaign, with three goals in his first two games. Ibrahimovic scored twice in Milan’s first Serie A game of the year, making him the league’s top scorer after one match day.

Ibrahimovic addressed the news on Twitter with his signature bravado, and reported that he is not symptomatic.

Former England great Gary Lineker had a great joke response as well. Unfortunately, everyone else on the internet was not as original.