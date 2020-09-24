The 76ers’ big, Joel Embiid is a very important part of the Philly team, and his nod of approval would mean a lot to Mike D’Antoni.

Mike D’Antoni is a very heavily sought after man, ever since he parted ways with the Rockets. He is one of the more successful coaches in the NBA.

Having managed to create a Houston team that gave a dominating Warriors team a scare in their title rampage, he has been well respected all through the league. Coach D’Antoni is known for his run and gun style of play. It would be interesting to see how that fits with the current 76ers roster.

Also Read: “Rumors about an apparent CP3 trade to the Sixers”

The Sixers are heavily pursuing D’Antoni and letting everyone know that they will be willing to make trades. Sixers GM Elton Brand is letting it known that they are willing to move their roster around to match D’Antoni’s wishes.

Joel gives his thumbs up for Mike D’Antoni

We all know how vital Joel Embiid is for the Sixers team. Getting his nod of approval for the hiring of Mike D’Antoni as head coach just makes the Sixers pursuit of the coach ever stronger.

Considering the fact that D’Antoni would want to implement his ‘small ball’ in Philly too, it will be interesting to see how Embiid fits into the entire system.

It is said that for D’Antoni to not get selected for the Sixers job now, he would have to ‘bomb his interview’. What’s worth noting is that the Sixers’ front office is as eager as Embiid for this appointment.

“I don’t think there would be any desire to move Simmons or Embiid.” – @KeithSmithNBA says about if #Sixers hire Mike D’Antoni. more of the other pieces on the roster, like Horford, Harris, Richardson. #PhilaUnite — 97.3 ESPN FM (@973espn) September 23, 2020

What would D’Antoni’s appointment mean for the Sixers’ roster?

With the Sixers clear that they’re not willing to move Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons, the question arises who gets traded?

The one name that comes to mind is Al Horford. Mike D’Antoni’s style of play is something which doesn’t accommodate bigs, but with the Sixers not wanting to lose Embiid, he would have to adjust there. Al Horford on the other hand seems very likely to be traded.

The rumors of CP3 coming to the Sixers would make more sense with D’Antoni on board. They have played together before and would provide some very much needed veteran leadership that the Sixers need.