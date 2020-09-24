We’re on to Week 3 in the NFL, with the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars kicking off on Thursday. That means it’s time once again for our weekly look at the point spreads in order to help you win some money.

Last week, Steven Ruiz went 7-9-0 (16-13-3 overall) and Charles Curtis went 5-11-0 (13-16-3 overall).

We now go to each of them for comments before their picks.

Charles: Woof. Not good. Now that we’ve learned some things in the first two weeks, however, I feel a bounceback coming.

Steven: I put up the old Jeff Fisher record. Hopefully, I don’t follow that same path and just 7-9 from now until eternity. I blame the Saints for laying an egg on Monday night.

(All bets courtesy of BetMGM)

Dolphins at Jaguars (-3)

Charles: Jaguars

Weird things happen on Thursday night and the Dolphins have shown they have plenty of fight. But Gardner Minshew is going to throw all over this defense and come away with a win and a cover.

Steven: Jaguars

The Dolphins will be without Byron Jones and if they’re set on playing man coverage all game, Jay Gruden, who’s off to a hot start, should be able to scheme open receivers for Minshew all game.

Raiders at Patriots (-6)

Charles: Patriots

Bill Belichick made it pretty clear he’s taking this one seriously.

How can I bet against that?

Steven: Patriots

Yeah, Belichick has been game-planning non-stop since the loss in Seattle. He’s going to have something crazy for that Raiders offense. And I can’t see that Las Vegas defense giving Cam Newton problems.

Rams at Bills (-2)

Charles: Bills

This is tricky and I really like what I’ve seen out of the Rams so far. The tie-breaker is L.A. coming East, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Rams win it by a field goal.

Steven: Rams

I’ve really been impressed with the Rams defense thus far and think it could give Josh Allen some problems with the complex coverages it can throw at him. I do think Buffalo’s defense could be a problem for Jared Goff, but I’ll take the points. The Rams are legit.

Texans at Steelers (-4)

Charles: Steelers

The Texans are going to run into the Steelers’ defense and struggle, and I like Big Ben against that defense.

Steven: Texans

I have not been overly impressed with what I’ve seen out of Ben Roethlisberger and I don’t know if the Steelers’ blitz-heavy approach is going to bother Deshaun Watson all that much.

49ers at Giants (+4)

Charles: Giants

Hear me out: I still think the Niners win this one but their defense is banged up and Nick Mullens might start. So I’ll take four-point underdogs at home.

Steven: 49ers

Even if Jimmy G misses the game, this is a coaching mismatch of the highest order. Kyle Shanahan’s offense won’t have a problem scoring on this Giants defense.

Titans at Vikings (+2.5)

Charles: Titans

Man, the Vikings defense has been BAD. The Mike Zimmer hot seat talk has begun, and although maybe playing in Minnesota helps, I keep seeing Ryan Tannehill — yes, that Ryan Tannehill — torching the secondary.

Steven: Vikings

I’m still not ready to give up on the Vikings. Kirk Cousins can’t possibly play that poorly again, and Zimmer has to figure out the defense sooner or later. Minnesota’s run defense is a concern but it’s not like Derrick Henry has been producing at a high level this season. This game will teach us a lot about both teams.

Washington at Browns (-7)

Charles: Washington

You want me to lay seven points on the Browns, who didn’t even cover against the Bengals? C’mon.

Steven: Washington

I’m with Charles here. A big reason Baker Mayfield played well on Thursday was that he was kept relatively clean. That ain’t happening against Washington’s defensive line.

Bengals at Eagles (-5.5)

Charles: Bengals

I can’t trust the Eagles right now with Carson Wentz and their offensive line struggling, so I’ll back Joe Burrow to cover for a second straight week.

Steven: Eagles

I’m 0-2 betting on the Eagles this year. But I’m stubborn and I don’t think Wentz completely forgot how to throw a football. He’ll be more accurate and the Eagles offense will look a lot better. Meanwhile, Philly’s defensive line should feast against a bad Bengals o-line.

Bears at Falcons (-3)

Charles: Falcons

Ugh, I wouldn’t touch this game. But because we have to, I’ll back the home team even though the Bears’ defense is formidable. Matt Ryan will throw and throw and throw and somehow win this game.

Steven: Falcons

The Bears are a few unlucky bounces from being 0-2 against the Lions and Giants. I know Atlanta is coming off a heart-breaking loss, but that offense is playing at a high level and I don’t see Mitch Trubisky being able to keep up with Ryan.

Jets at Colts (-11)

Charles: Colts

This spread should be four points higher.

Steven: Colts

I feel like there’s a conflict of interest here because I’m actually starting at receiver for the Jets this weekend. That’s a joke, but, seriously, we’re like two injuries away from me getting a call. That offense is a mess.

Panthers at Chargers (-6.5)

Charles: Panthers

So much garbage time back-door cover potential here.

Steven: Panthers

The Panthers defense might be the worst in the league but it is suited to slow down the kind of Justin Herbert-centric attack we saw out of the Chargers last Sunday. Give me the points.

Lions at Cardinals (-5.5)

Charles: Cardinals

I haven’t stopped watching this for 24 hours straight.

How are the Lions going to stop THAT?

Steven: Cardinals

One of the reasons the Lions were able to beat up on the Cardinals offense last year was the lack of a true weapon at receiver. Well, Arizona has DeAndre Hopkins now and he should have a monster day.

Buccaneers at Broncos (+6.5)

Charles: Buccaneers

Jeff Driskel, sans Courtland Sutton, won’t be able to do much this week, and even though I like the Broncos’ defense, Chris Godwin will be back.

Steven: Buccaneers

Everything Charles just said. I’m not betting on Jeff Driskel against Tom Brady.

Cowboys at Seahawks (-5.5)

Charles: Seahawks

The Cowboys needed the Falcons to botch an onside kick to avoid losing last week. So traveling to Seattle, where Russell Wilson is looking like an MVP, doesn’t bode well.

Steven: Cowboys

The Seahawks will win this game, but Dak Prescott is playing far too well to lay 5.5 points against him. The Cowboys offense will keep this one close enough to cover late.

Packers at Saints (-3)

Charles: Packers

Let’s be bold here. I don’t love what I saw out of Drew Brees last week, and I’m starting to think Aaron Rodgers is back to his old self. So I’ll take the points in a close game.

Steven: Packers

I mean, did you see Drew Brees on Monday. He’s starting to miss on short throws too. That’s when you know things are going bad. Meanwhile, Rodgers has been playing like an MVP candidate.

Chiefs at Ravens (-3.5)

Charles: Chiefs

Another tough one to bet, but I’ll take the points and figure it comes down to a field goal.

Steven: Ravens

Lamar Jackson has been lights out and the Ravens defense can get some pressure on Patrick Mahomes. That seemed to disrupt the Chiefs offense last week.

