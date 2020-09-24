Why was Among Us 2 cancelled? Find out more about Innersloth’s U-turn on a sequel, the game’s potential new features, the future and more.

Exactly 36 days after their confirmation of “Among Us 2”, Innersloth studios have decided to switch plans for the future. But what exactly led them to this decision?

Why was Among Us 2 cancelled?

Puffballs United, the game’s site, revealed the news and the reasons behind it yesterday. A/c to them, since Among Us’s codebase is outdated, going for an entirely new sequel makes more sense. That’s because the codebase of Among Us 1 may not be able to support a lot of new features. Hence, they decided to go for the sequel a month ago.

However, the dev team and the company now feels that the best decision instead of making a new game would be to support their current game instead. Among Us is insanely popular right now and in their view, it’d be unwise to ignore support for the present title in the hopes of a future one. This will mean a lot more work than the previous option though. That’s because the team will now have to dig deep into the core of the game and change up its code from scratch. However, it seems the team is ready to take up the extra load.

Exciting news!https://t.co/W2TyA4O1hC — InnerSloth (@InnerslothDevs) September 23, 2020

The new features to come in.

The dev team is sure to have plenty of new features in mind which they did not reveal yesterday. However, of those that they did reveal, we have news that a friends system, colour blind support and a new stage are coming into the game. Of these, the first two are sure to be a great edition. The former will include new colours keeping the disability in mind. On the other hand, the latter will introduce a system of befriending players, inviting them into lobbies, checking their online status and more. This will make the game a lot more social.

Was it wise to cancel Among Us 2?

The decision on the part of the dev team is a very prudent one, to say the least. Among Us won’t last very long in its current state after all. That’s because it is mainly the players themselves that add entertainment value to the game and not the game itself. The tasks can get quite repetitive. So, there is a chance that the players can bore themselves and leave.

Thus, the one year delay between the current game and the sequel may have been too long for the fans to bear. Kudos to the dev team for releasing this and getting to work on the present one right away.

As far as the players are concerned, this is good news because the features will now come into the game a lot quicker than before. They won’t have to wait a year after all!

