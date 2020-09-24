The Denver Nuggets are in pretty good shape after handily beating the Lakers in game 3 to cut their series lead to 2-1.

Aside from a messy fourth quarter where the Lakers’ zone slowed them down a bit, they looked like the better team throughout the game. They’re now in prime position to give the Lakers their best punch in Game 4.

But the thing is, they better not miss with whatever they throw at them. Because if they do? They’re in some serious danger.

Now, the series isn’t over until it’s over. The Nuggets’ 3-1 comebacks against the Jazz and Clippers have shown us that.

But these aren’t the Jazz or the Clippers. They’re playing the Lakers with LeBron James and Anthony Davis — two of the best five or so players in basketball right now.

A 3-1 deficit to these Lakers isn’t normal. The Nuggets should do their best to avoid it. Mike Sykes has more on why.