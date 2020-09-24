Is Chris Gayle playing today’s IPL 2020 match: The Universe Boss was left out of the Playing XI for the first match against Delhi Capitals.

During the sixth match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to field.

Coming on the back of a 10-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kohli has opted to not make any changes to RCB’s Playing XI for this match.

“It’s a fresh wicket. There’s a bit of dew in the second half and when the ball gets wet it’s hard to execute. That’s been a big factor,” Kohli said during the toss.

Teams winning the toss are fielding first…thinking about the dew in the second half…and the teams batting first keep winning matches 🙈 #Playbold have won the toss and are fielding…with no changes in the XI. #KXIP Neesham for Jordan?? Big call this… #KXIPvRCB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 24, 2020

“We have done really well defending a total less than 170 [164] and seeing the bowlers execute their plans so well. We are unchanged for today’s game,” he added.

Is Chris Gayle playing today’s IPL 2020 match?

As far as Kings XI Punjab are concerned, they have once again decided to take field tonight without Universe Boss Chris Gayle. “Chris Gayle will come in at the right time. Don’t worry about it,” Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul said during the toss.

That being said, Kings XI have made a couple of changes to their XI as all-rounder James Neesham and spinner Murugan Ashwin have come in for all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham and pacer Chris Jordan.

“There were a lot of positives and it was the first game. Mayank’s [Agarwal] batting and our team’s fight was heartening. [Chris] Jordan and [Krishnappa] Gowtham aren’t playing, Murugan Ashwin and [James] Neesham come in,” Rahul said.

It is worth mentioning that Gowtham and Jordan leaked a total of 95 runs in the eight combined overs that they bowled in the previous match against Delhi Capitals.