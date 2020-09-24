Who is Seth in Clash Royale? Did he resign from the Clash Royale dev team? What is all the fuss about? All you need to know is right here!

Seth Allison aka Seth aka RumHam used to be one of the major members of the dev team at Clash Royale up until a few weeks ago. You will know him from the many Clash Royale updates & events he has covered along with his colleague Drew Haycock on Clash Royale’s official YouTube channel.

So, what is all of this sudden fuss around Seth about?

I’m sure almost all of you have been wondering about this. It’s totally normal of course because the Supercell dev team is usually a force in the background. It is the creators that make most of the noise in the community (in a positive sense of course). So, why is the community so caught up with Seth all of a sudden?

Well, all of it has to do with a sudden observation made by a few sniffy CR fans about a few days ago.

The slow and steady change. Is Seth still in Clash Royale?

It turns out that Seth, one of the faces of Clash Royale’s dev team had been gradually minimising his link with the game on Twitter over the last few months. In fact, if you visit his Twitter account, all of his last few posts are about Clash of Clans. To cap it all off, Seth also changed his account description and cover photo a few days ago to exclude everything about Clash Royale. Instead, it now speaks of Clash of Clans only.

Now, Clash Royale, as a game, hasn’t been doing very well of late. So naturally, when CR players noticed this inconsistency in Seth’s account in relation to their game, they began to speculate. The speculation reached its peak when Clash With Ash, one of the game’s major content creators, covered this curious incident in his video yesterday.

His large viewer base spread the message further and the community began to wonder, what was up with Seth.

Seth’s revelation & The community’s response: Seth in Clash Royale no longer.

As Seth’s account changes soon become hot news, the man himself was forced to open up. So, he took to Twitter and revealed his current status as a Supercell employee. The speculations were, in fact, true. Seth had switched teams from Clash Royale to Clash of Clans.

Hey! As some have noticed, I have been working on @ClashofClans for a while now! The Clash and Royale teams have been working together a lot more (Lost and Crowned, Esports, etc) and there was an exciting project I could help with, so I’ve been on Clash for a few months already — Seth @ Supercell (@Seth_Supercell) September 24, 2020

The community’s reaction was not exactly positive to this. With their fav game not doing well, they found it weird that one of its main members would leave in the midst of the crisis. They were also unhappy about the fact that the switch wasn’t informed. Several wounded fans took to Twitter to make slight remarks about how Seth had snuck out of a sinking ship.

However, Supercell’s other dev team members and content creators, including CWA, soon came to Seth’s support. Supercell confirmed that flexibility among its dev teams for different games was a common feature. So, Seth was no exception. They also, along with other creators, thanked Seth for his contributions to Clash Royale over the last 3 years. Seth was in charge of balance changes during this time.

Our game designer @Seth_Supercell has set sail for pastures new… in @ClashofClans! A regular face in our TV Royale videos, we wish him all the best in his new home. https://t.co/TOxcpt0fIm pic.twitter.com/zQEqicuivm — Clash Royale (@ClashRoyale) September 24, 2020

Bottomline.

The community’s behaviour towards Seth is only one of many recent cases, however. Very angry at the mismanagement of their fav game, fans have been looking for chances to vent and let their feelings known. This was one of many such cases in the last few weeks. Drew, Seth’s friend and colleague, who is still on the CR dev team, has borne the brunt of these lashes of late.

