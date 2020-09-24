When was Clash Royale released? Find out all about the game that took the world by storm and broke all records in its very first year.

Clash Royale will turn 5 in a few months. It’s almost insane to think that it has been that long since the game first hit the market. Time does fly by! Here’s a look back at the game nostalgic beginnings 4½ years ago.

When was Clash Royale released? The Soft Launch.

Clash Royale was released by Supercell on 4th January 2016 for the first time. However, they only soft launched the game on iOS and limited it to just a few countries. These were namely Canada, Hong Kong, Australia, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, and New Zealand. Later, the soft launch of the game on android in these same countries followed on the 16th of February, 2016.

The Global Launch.

The game became a major hit in these countries almost immediately. The reviews were very positive as well. Therefore, Supercell spent almost no time to decide in favour of a global launch. Thus, Supercell released Clash Royale globally on the 2nd of March, 2016 for both Android and iOS.

This gap of 2 months between the soft and hard launch of Clash Royale stands in sharp contrast to that of Brawl Stars. Brawl Stars, Supercell’s 5th major title, had to wait almost 2 years before a global launch. Yikes!

Reception.

The game hit the top of charts on release. In fact, the response was phenomenal. In the US, Clash Royale became the highest grossing app on the iOS App Stores while bagging huge revenue on the Play Store as well.

Critical ratings were upwards of 4.5 stars as experts praised the depth and high skill cap of the game. They also loved its competitive nature. Within the first year, Clash Royale earned more than a billion in revenue. In the second year, 2017, it grew even bigger and amassed a global revenue of 1.8 billion to become Supercell’s biggest game at the time.

We’re @AppStore‘s Game of the Year! 🎉 Thanks for an amazing 2016, everyone… Here’s to an even better 2017! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gqL4mkhx5E — Clash Royale (@ClashRoyale) December 7, 2016

Today, though far beyond its peak years, it still remains one of the premier mobile games of its kind. A record breaker and benchmark setter, Clash Royale has been Supercell’s creation for the ages.

