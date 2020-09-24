Just a couple of days before UFC 253, Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa engaged in a funny little back-and-forth at the UFC 253 pre-match conference.

At the pre-event press conference, all the four fighters who are a part of main event and co-main event of UFC 253 sat down and answered questions regarding their upcoming fight. At UFC 253, two titles will be on the line. While Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa will battle for the Middleweight gold, in the co-main Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes will go up against each other to win the vacant Light Heavyweight title.

In the conference, Adesanya and Costa were the primary subjects. Though, Blachowicz and Reyes were also asked about the forthcoming bout and were made to put forth their thoughts about each other. The Light Heavyweights gave outright answers, and did not tried to get under each other’s skin, in fact showed mutual respect. However, that was not the case with Adesanya and Costa, as the two were involved in an intermittent trash talk.

The highlight of the conference came at a point when Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes were in focus, and the middleweights were seen talking to each other off the mic. A media professional, who was present there observed what happened, and immediately asked what was the conversation about. Both answered the question, and an exchange ensued, where Paulo Costa told Stylebender, that he liked his earrings, to which The champ went all explicit.

Watch the Verbal Exchange Between Fighters

So, with that, the talk before the walk is seemingly over, and now the only thing left is the in-ring bout. UFC 253 will take place on September 26, at Fight Island Abu Dhabi.

