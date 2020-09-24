Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro went off today, scoring game-high 37 points and sent out a warning to the NBA title contenders post Game 4.

The 20-year-old Miami rookie showed up big today! He became the youngest player to score 30 points coming off the bench. Herro joins elite company, as Magic Johnson is the only player 20 or younger to have more points in a playoff game(42).

Tyler Herro finished with a career-high 37 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists, shooting 14-21 from the field. Herro had a huge 17 point 4th quarter, which was crucial in stopping Tatum and the Celtics’ from attempting a comeback.

Future star.

‘Want to win for Jimmy Butler’: Tyler Herro

The rookie has been a very special member for the Miami Heat. Herro tries to learn things from everyone on the team and has learnt a lot from Jimmy Butler. In turn, the Heat have been very protective of their kid star.

After winning Game 4, Herro says he did it for Jimmy, as he wants to see Jimmy reach the NBA finals and also win the NBA title.

Jimmy Butler has never been to the Finals, and Herro wants to make it happen for his big brother.

Herro on Heat Live Postgame: "I more wanna do it for Jimmy (Butler), though… He hasn't been to the Finals. I wanna do it for him… He's been a great big brother for me since I've been in Miami, and I know how much it means for him to win. And I wanna help him get there."

Miami win Game 4, despite Celtics shooting better

The Boston Celtics were shooting 47.6% from the field and 35% from the 3 point line. The Heat in comparison were shooting 42.9% from the field and 27% from 3s.

The key difference maker, however, was the Heat took care of the ball better than the Celtics. The Heat just had 8 turnovers in the game, compared to 19 by the Celtics, which lead to 17 points off turnovers, compared to the Celtics’ 8.

The Miami Heat were very active at the rim today. They blocked 12 shots as compared to the Celtics’ 2.

Game 5 decides the fate of the series. Will the Celtics force a Game 6, or will the Heat make the Finals? Whatever happens, it seems that Tyler Herro will have something to say in Game 6 and he is all charged up, as he has his ‘big brother’ Jimmy in mind.

Game 5 takes place on Friday, at 8.30PM ET.