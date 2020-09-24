Tyler Herro is just 20 years old, y’all. Seriously. He turned 20 in January.

Do you remember what you were doing at 20 years old? I was still trying to figure out what I needed to do to pass a technical writing course.

Definitely NOT dropping 37 points on one of the best defenses on the planet in a crucial Conference Finals game. Unless, of course, we’re talking about NBA 2K. But Herro is doing that in real life. At just 20 years old.

He just continues to make history as a rookie in these playoffs and it’s incredible. Let’s go through it.

If you want to feel old today, you should know that Tyler Herro is the first player in NBA history born after the year 2000 to play in a Conference Finals matchup.

His 37 points were also the most scored ever by a rookie in a Conference Finals game.

Only rookies to ever score 35 points and hit 5 three-pointers in a playoff game? Tyler Herro and Donovan Mitchell, per StatMuse.

And here’s the big one. Herro’s 37 points are the second most points scored in a playoff game before turning 21 years old. Only Magic Johnson’s 42 points in the 1980 NBA Finals beats it.

Now that’s how you make NBA history. Pretty good company to keep, if you ask me.