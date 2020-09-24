The Miami Heat took a 3-1 series lead on the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night, and rookie Tyler Herro had a heroic performance off the bench with 37 points in 36 minutes.

Herro was fearless shooting the ball, and finished the game 14-of-21 from the field, and 5-of-10 from three. 37 points in Herro’s career-high, and Game 4 was just the second time in his career he’s scored 30 points or more. Herro became the second-youngest player to ever score 35+ points in a playoff game behind Derrick Rose, and is now the youngest player to score 30 points or more in a conference finals game.

Here’s the full supercut of Herro’s magical night:

The series will continue with Game 5 on Friday.