The Reds picked up a big win over the Brewers on Wednesday night in Cincinnati (CIN 6, MIL 1), and it was largely because of the gem twirled by right-hander Trevor Bauer on short rest:

The win pushes the Reds to 29-28 on the season. They’re presently in line for the No. 7 seed in the eight-team NL playoff field and are now within percentage points of catching the Cardinals for second place in the NL Central. After taking the rubber match against Milwaukee, the Reds will be off on Thursday before closing out the regular season with a three-game road series versus the Twins.

As for Bauer, flashing such dominance on three-days’ rest in a vitally important game put him in an especially confident state of mind with regard to the still developing NL Cy Young race:

Bauer’s 2020 body of work is indeed impressive. After suffocating Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Bauer now boasts an NL-leading ERA of 1.73, and he’s the only NL pitcher to reach 100 strikeouts for the season thus far. As well, Bauer ranks third in the NL in innings, and he’s registered nine quality starts in 11 trips to the mound. Names like Jacob deGrom, Yu Darvish, Dinelson Lamet, Corbin Burnes, and Max Fried remain in the discussion, but right now it’s hard to argue that Bauer is anything but the clear frontrunner for the hardware. For Bauer, it would be a timely triumph, as he’s headed for free agency this coming offseason.

More to the point, Bauer’s eight frames against the Brewers significantly improved the Reds’ chances of making the playoffs for the first time since 2013.