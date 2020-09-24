The Eagles, Falcons and Vikings are all winless entering Week 3, but should you target them with your NFL survivor picks? The Week 3 schedule includes several matchups that could be enticing for NFL knockout pool picks, including the Jets as 10.5-point underdogs against the Colts, the Bucs giving six points to Denver, which lost quarterback Drew Lock to injury last week, and the 2-0 Cardinals as 5.5-point favorites over the Lions. Are the Colts, Buccaneers, or Cardinals top choices for your NFL football pool picks?

With fewer huge favorites than the first two weeks and prime choices possibly used up, which of the favorites should you go with? Is there a not-so-obvious pick that could put you in position to move on to Week 4? Before making any Week 3 NFL survivor picks, see what NFL guru Mike Tierney has to say.

SportsLine’s all-time No. 1 NFL expert, Tierney excels both straight-up and against the spread. Anyone who has followed his NFL picks is up more than $4,400.

Last year, Tierney went 161-94-1 on straight-up NFL picks, beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch. A renowned sportswriter who’s reported from seven Super Bowls, Tierney is an authority on the survivor pool format.

In Week 1 — when hundreds of thousands of survivor players blew their entire season by picking the Colts, Eagles or 49ers — Tierney rolled with the Ravens over the Browns. The result: Baltimore 38, Cleveland 6. In Week 2, Tierney advanced with the Steelers, who beat the Broncos, 26-21.

Top Week 3 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 3, Tierney is not going with the 2-0 Cardinals, even though they’re hosting the struggling Lions. Lions quarterback Matt Stafford is still dangerous, and he threw for 385 yards when the teams met in the opener last season, a 27-27 tie that Detroit led by 18 in the fourth quarter.

Tierney will hold off to see if Arizona is a legitimate contender. If they are, the Cardinals face the Panthers, Jets and Dolphins in the next six weeks.

How to make Week 3 NFL survivor pool picks

