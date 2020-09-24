The offense has been strong for the Jacksonville Jaguars through two weeks. On Thursday Night Football, it could be the defense’s turn to shine when the Jaguars take on the Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Gardner Minshew has the Jaguars averaging 30 points per game through two weeks, but the opponents are scoring 25, putting Jacksonville at 1-1. The Jags fought to the end with Tennessee before losing 33-30 on a late field goal last week, squandering momentum from a Week 1 upset of the Colts. Miami is 0-2 after losing 31-28 to the Bills.

Dolphins vs. Jaguars spread: Jacksonville -3

Dolphins vs. Jaguars over-under: 49

Dolphins vs. Jaguars money line: Miami +140, Jacksonville -160

MIA: WR DeVante Parker topped 70 yards receiving in six of the last seven games of 2019.

JAX: Scored touchdowns on six of seven trips to the red zone this season.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville is 23-16-2 against the spread versus AFC opponents under Doug Marrone, and Minshew’s swagger hasn’t dissipated in his second season. The 2019 sixth-round pick has completed more than 75 percent of his passes and has thrown six touchdowns this season. Rookies Laviska Shenault and James Robinson have provided plenty of spark.

The versatile Shenault, this year’s second-round pick, has 119 total yards on 13 touches for the Jags, who are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games in September.

Robinson, an undrafted running back, has rushed for 164 yards and could find openings in a Dolphins defense that is allowing 164 yards per game on the ground. Leading tackler Myles Jack and Joe Schobert make plays from their linebacker spots, while Josh Allen (10.5 sacks in 2019) can pressure the quarterback.

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami is 7-2 against the spread in its last nine games following a straight-up loss, and the offense surpassed 400 yards as the Dolphins hung with the Bills. Fitzpatrick threw for 328 and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Tight end Mike Gesicki has been a valuable outlet for the veteran, with team highs of 11 receptions and 160 yards.

The Dolphins are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against the AFC opponents, while running back Myles Gaskin also has been a bright spot. He is second on the team with 10 receptions and has 148 total yards in the two games. Former Bears 1,000-yard rusher Jordan Howard and ex-49er Matt Breida also will see carries. Defensive end Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah were major offseason upgrades, and they could make noise against a Jags line that has yielded six sacks.

