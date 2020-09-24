At the Co-main of UFC 253 the Light Heavyweight division will see its new face, as Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes will leave no stone unturned to capture the vacant title.

At UFC 253, Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes will square off to capture the vacant Light Heavyweight title. The Light Heavyweight division is now on the lookout for a new talisman, since Jon Jones, who harbored the championship gold for almost two years, decided to voluntarily relinquish it and move up in the weight division, last month.

At the marquee event, though a new champion will be crowned, but a resounding question that surfaces is, will the new champion be able to get out of the shadow of Jon Jones?

Dana White’s Answer To The Question

Dana White was asked in relation to this subject at UFC 253 Pre-Event press conference, and he addressed the question and gave a reasonable answer. He conveyed, though not beating Jon Jones for the title matters to an extent, but if one of these potential champions goes out to supersede Jones’ reign, then “Their careers will speak for themselves.”

While Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa will headline UFC 253, the co-main event i.e., Jan Blachowicz Vs. Dominick Reyes, is comparatively short on the build-up, but there is no doubt, that on the night, this enthralling encounter will present a guaranteed spectacle.

