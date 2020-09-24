In a last-minute decision, Owen “oBo” Schlatter is stepping down from Complexity. He returns back to the US and has no plans of helping the team’s CS:GO roster.

Yesterday an emergency press conference was announed. Handled by Complexity CEO, Jason Lake, it announced the departure of oBo. It appears to be a last minute decision and has left Complexity in quite the lurch.

Jason Lake offers his thoughts –

In the press conference Complexity CEO said, “Over the player break, oBo expressed reservations about returning to Europe, He ultimately decided to return [to the United States] approximately 24 hours ago. He informed the team he’d be returning to the US at the conclusion of the EPL playoffs.” Furthermore Jason Lake said that Complexity are searching for a replacement.

oBo releases a statement –

It seems the pandemic and lockdown took a toll on the 17-year-old pro. He shared a statement on twitter talking about how the constant travelling across Europe made him uncomfortable. Being away from home for an extended period of time didn’t help the situation for oBo. He thanked the fans and Complexity. Also saying that he “fully intend to get back to competing for the right team, when the opportuniy arrives.” Here is the full statement –

The future for Complexity and oBo –

Jason Lake said Complexity will help oBo in finding a North American team. For now, His departure left the team in a compromised situation. Complexity have announced that team coach Jamie “Keita” Hall will step in and fill the vacancy. The organization is actively looking for a replacement.

The DreamHack Open Fall closed qualifier was the latest fans saw the team in action . They failed to register a win against the Portuguese sAw. With the ESL Pro League Season 12 playoffs starting next week, it looks unlikely Complexity will come up with a permanent replacement. For now it remains to be seen who takes the place of oBo.

The hardest decision I have ever made…@Complexity Read: https://t.co/FWt6hdQENZ — Owen Schlatter (@oBoCSGO) September 24, 2020