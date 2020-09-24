T-Bar from Retribution shoots on CM Punk for mocking Slapjack. Punk had earlier said that Slapjack’s mask looks like something they made in catering.

CM Punk is known to speak his mind. The former WWE Champion sure did not hold back when he revealed what he thought of WWE’s newest faction Retribution. Punk uploaded a picture of Retribution member Slapjack on his social media and wrote: “When you’re bored in catering and there’s an abundance of paper plates.”

T-Bar, Slapjack’s stablemate did not take kindly to the mocking from the Second City Saviour. He called out Punk for teasing to be the leader of Retribution and claimed that they would never follow a man who led the New Nexus to failure.

To @CMPunk: You mock my brother SLAPJACK because you are a coward like every current and former @WWE Superstar. You tease leading RETRIBUTION but we will not follow you to failure like your New Nexus. We will destroy this place piece by piece, including you if you ever show up. pic.twitter.com/doDTTmiExW — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 23, 2020

“To @CMPunk: You mock my brother SLAPJACK because you are a coward like every current and former @WWE Superstar,” T-Bar wrote. “You tease leading RETRIBUTION but we will not follow you to failure like your New Nexus. We will destroy this place piece by piece, including you if you ever show up.”

Slapjack, who was previously known as Shane Haste and Shane Thorn, also commented on how his career went nowhere in his previous gimmicks while he made it to the main event on his first night on the main roster as Slapjack.

̶H̶a̶s̶t̶e̶

̶T̶h̶o̶r̶n̶e̶

Neither main evented Monday Night Raw.

SLAPJACK did on night one.

That’s #RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/dn8QNd6dgV — s̶h̶a̶n̶e̶SLAPJACKt̶h̶o̶r̶n̶e̶ (@SlapJackRTRBTN) September 23, 2020

“̶H̶a̶s̶t̶e̶ ̶

T̶h̶o̶r̶n̶e̶

Neither main evented Monday Night Raw. SLAPJACK did on night one.

That’s #RETRIBUTION” he wrote on his Twitter.

