SHIJ Vs CHQ Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report:

From winning one match in eight clashes to now sitting as high as 3rd spot in the group, Lifan’s ascendancy has been a sensational one in the Chinese Super League. The club’s renaissance in Group B could go down in the folklore of the league, a sensational revitalising which has been immensely hailed across the league.

Registering four successive wins, Lifan have moved all the way to 18 points. While the road ahead is still a tricky and long one for them as they look to seal their berth in the top 4, the club is being touted to finish a job it clearly well on way towards achieving.

However, Lifan will encounter one of their biggest stumbling blocks on route to asserting a spot in the top four today. In fifth placed Ever bright, not only are they facing off against a levelly matched opposition but a side which will be looking to wipe away the one point deficit separating them from Lifan.

Probable Winner

Lifan’s story has been akin to Ever Bright’s this season. After seeing nothing go their way in the league, Ever Bright went onto muster up three wins in succession, results which saw them claw their way out of the pickle they found themselves in.

However, that resurgence has been halted with the club failing to win its last two encounters. Its what makes today’s a gargantuan affair, a fixture either side knows it can’t afford to lose at any cost.

And its these ramifications which will see either team approach the clash tenacity with this culminating in a draw.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Ever Bright will have to make to do without Zang with him injured for the forthcoming scrimmage.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

Shao Puliang, Cao Xuan, Stoppila Sunzu, Zheng Zhiyun, Liao Chengjian, Chen Zitong, Peng Wang, Zang Yifeng, Matheus Leite, Oscar Taty-Maritu, Yang Yun

Chongqing Lifan

Sui Weijie, Yang Shuai, Yuan Mincheng, Lei Chen, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Fernandinho-Silva, Jie Chen, Feng Jing, Marcelo Cirino, Yin Congyao, Adrian Mierzejewski

Match Details

Chinese Super League 2020-21

Match: Ever Bright Vs Lifan Group B

Date And Time: 24th September, Friday- 1:00pm IST

Venue: Suzhou Sports Centre, Suzhou

Top Scorer

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

Lifan

Bygone Encounter

Ever Bright Vs Shanghai: 0-1

Lifan Vs Wuhan:1-0

SHIJ Vs CHQ Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper

Lifan’s Deng Ziaofei has been the focal point of his side’s incredible revival in the league. The goal-keeper has stood tall amongst his counterparts, accruing two cleansheets for the side across their last four wins to make him a must have pick for us.

Defenders

Ever Bright might have returned empty handed across the last couple of clashes but the side’s defence kept them in the clash across both those affairs. This is one of the most exquisite and astute backlines in the league, one which has made teams heavily implore on how to traverse past it.

Letting in a measly 13 goals past it all season long, it’s a defensive setup we’ll be heavily reposing faith in for the affair. It sees us earmark a trio from the club in the form of Stoppila Sunzu, Zheng Zhiyun and Liao Chengjian.

On the other hand, we have the sole pick of Yuan Mincheng represent us from the other side given his pluck and knowhow of the game.

Midfielders

Although Lifan are up against one of the sternest defences in the group, as long as the side has Adrian Mierzejewski at its disposal, the team will know it can easily pull off a win. He’s provided three goals and five assists, a player who is fast making a name for himself in the league.

Fernandinho Silva has been a more than able partner to him with three goals and one assist to see him slot his way next to him. Elsewhere, the well endowed and versatile CDM, Romulo Borges will be inculcated in our framework from the home team.

Strikers

Lifan’s top scorer with a behemoth five goals and two assists, Alan Kardec makes for an instant pick for us for the forthcoming outing. Elsewhere, we have a partnership be inducted into our side from Ever Bright, one which has done the bulk of the scoring for the side.

Moving in tandem, Oscar Tatty-Maritu with five goals and Matheus Leite with the three goals and five assists have scripted the side’s scrumptious revival in the league.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Kardec’s five goals and two assists make him an instant pick as our side’s captain while Adrian is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Xiaofei, Sunzu, Zhiyun, Chengjian, Mincheng, Borges, Adrian, Silva, Borges, Alan, Oscar, Matheus

