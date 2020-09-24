Russian GP 2020 Weather Forecast: What will be the weather conditions at Sochi, as the Russian Grand Prix 2020 folds.

It’s been long since the weather has spoilt the status quo of Formula 1 races, the closest the weather came to heat things up on a race day was during the Belgian Grand Prix, but the showers only occurred once the race got over.

With Formula 1 now travelling to Russia, there is another weather catastrophe desired, with the driving skills of the whole grid tested, giving a thrilling spectacle.

Though winters are approaching and Russia remains mainly dry during these months. Hence there shouldn’t be any expectation of rain throughout the weekend, except for mild showers.

In spite of normal weather, lately, the races have been little interesting, with occurrences of unprecedented event rising. Will Sochi provide the same platform?

Since 2014, Mercedes- the hegemons of the current order of F1 have managed a perfect record by winning all the races ever since the event got enrolled in the calendar in 2014.

If things remain the same, and the primary driver of Mercedes- Lewis Hamilton gets the P1, then he will equalize the record of Michael Schumacher of most wins.

Russian GP 2020 Weather Forecast

The weather forecast by the official site of Formula 1 predicts that there are hardly any chances of rain, except on Saturday, where a short stretch of a mild shower is expected. Otherwise, it will remain sunny.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 – FP1 & FP2 WEATHER

Conditions: Mostly sunny with more high-level clouds than the previous days. Dry conditions very likely for the sessions. Light westerly wind.

Maximum temperature expected: 27 Celsius

Chance of rain: <20%

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 – FP3 & QUALIFYING WEATHER

Conditions: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower or two, most likely in the afternoon. Light southerly wind.

Maximum temperature expected: 26 Celsius

Chance of rain: 20%

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 – RACE WEATHER

Conditions: Mostly sunny and dry all day long. Light southerly wind.

Maximum temperature expected: 27 Celsius

Chance of rain: 0%