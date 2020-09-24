Roman Reigns comments on a possible Wrestlemania clash vs The Rock. The People’s champion recently said he was open to a match.

Roman Reigns vs The Rock is a dream match fans have long been clamoring for. Despite the mainstream potential of this match, somehow there has been no allusions to this showcase; until recently when The Rock hinted that he was open to facing his cousin at the Show of Shows.

Okay, it’s official. We are fully onboard the hype train for @TheRock vs. @WWERomanReigns at WrestleMania 🤩 “I would be honored, not only to share the ring with Roman and go back to WWE but have him raise his hand.” pic.twitter.com/DiJ1IyeD50 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 23, 2020

The WWE Universal Champion, who faces another cousin Jey Uso at the Clash of Champions, addressed the statement made by the People’s champion. The Tribal Chief claimed that it was his responsibility to put their family name on the top of the card and at the center of the WWE Universe.

.@TheRock at #WrestleMania… Jey @WWEUsos at #WWEClash, my responsibility is putting our family’s name on top of the card and at the center of @WWE Universe. https://t.co/4uIOz0zHbb — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 23, 2020

Earlier in the week, The Rock had said:

“You know, you and I have talked about this, and it’s so funny how a lot of people always say, ‘Well, if you ever go back to WrestleMania, who would be the opponent that you would face?

“Feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman… in terms of box-office draw.”

