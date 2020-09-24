Description: QIN Vs TNJ Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Bottom of the league clash sees today’s opponents scrounge for long lost pride

Today’s encounter might have no bearing on Group B but for the sides squaring off in it, this is the most crucial contest of the season. Languishing in the trenches of the group, either side will be hungry to quell their horrid run with a much yearned for win.

For bottom placed Tianjin Teda in particular, this clash is the only chance they’ll have of registering a win in this edition of the Chinese Super League. The only team across both the groups to yet record a win in the league, Teda will be looking to stave off the unsavoury nomenclature of one of the worst sides to have ever graced the land of the league.

However, things won’t be easy for them today. Although Qingdao haven’t offered anything this season either, the 7th placed club does sit 5 points ahead of Teda with the team capable of squirming its way to a win or draw when applying its head out in the middle.

QIN Vs TNJ Fantasy Probable Winner

The only way Teda can pull off three points today is if they go out hammer and tongs in attack. Qingdao have been leaking goals left, right and centre off late, a predicament which Teda can easily capitalise on.

Unfortunately for them though, goal scoring has been something they just haven’t managed to pull off this term. They’ll falter today as well with us envisioning this one curbing in the point apiece for either side.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Yaki is red carded for the impending encounter.

Teda will have to make to do without Lei who is currently injured for the club.

Qingdao

Zhenli, Zheng, Jiashen, Vukovic, Van, Xiang, Yan, Minala, Junchen, Romain, Zhu

Tianjin Teda

Du Jia, Liu Yang, Frank Acheampong, Johnathan, Hao Rong, Hui Jiakang, Zhao Honglue, Lei Tenglong, Liu Ruofan, Qiu Tianyi, Mao Haoyu

Match Details

Chinese Super League 2020-21

Match: Qingdao Vs Teda Group B

Date And Time: 25th September, Friday- 1:00pm IST

Venue: Kunshan Stadium, Kunshan

Top Scorer

Qingdao

Romain: 5 Goals, 1 Assist

Teda

Bygone Encounter

Guoan Vs Qingdao: 5-1

Teda Vs Hebei: 0-1

Dream 11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

The only way for Teda to salvage even a draw today is by bulking up their defence. It’s a department they have done reasonably well in off late and with Qingdao failing to score in three of their last five clashes, we’ll be reposing faith in Teng Shangkun from Teda.

Defenders

Qingdao have been wiped the floor with off late. The club has completely fallen apart as a backline to be toyed around by its opponents, a team which just cant seem to buy a cleansheet no matter what it tries.

However, this is just the fixture for them to rake in that elusive cleansheet. They are up against a Teda side which has a frugal eight goals to its name till now, a side Qingdao can easily halt from scoring.

Along with this narrative, Wang Wei has the two assists to his name while Jagos Vukovic has the one to make both of them our picks from the side. Teda on the other hand see us opt for the attackingly included Zhao Honglue with his ability to pop up with thumping headers seeing him register two goals for the side.

Midfielders

Up against the worst defensive setup in the league, Qingdao will be hungry to fill their shoes with a slew of goals today. They are up against a Teda side which has been hit for a harrowing 27 goals, a backline the duo of Odil Akhmedov and Hui Jiakang will be fancying its chances against.

Where Teda haven’t offered anything defensively, neither have Qingdao. Qingdao themselves have gone on to leak a shambolic 24 goals with 10 of those coming in the side’s last three fixtures alone.

This horrendous decline in form is something which gives Qingdao a glimmer of a chance today. Both Joseph Marie Minala and Gao Xiang will be eager to take to the middle and pounce upon this tottering defence to see the duo be inducted in our setup.

Strikers

Qingdao’s top scorer in the league with a neat five goals, striker Romain Alessandrini was always going to be an instant pick for us. We are partnering him up with counterpart Zhu Jianrong who has the three goals with the two moving in tandem to complement each other.

Teda on the other hand see us indulge in the pick of Frank Acheampong who registered his first assist of the season in his previous outing.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His five goals are partnered by the one assist as well to see Romain be our captain while Zhu is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Shangkun, Honglue, Vukovic, Wei, Akhmedov, Joseph, Xiang, Odil, Hui, Romain, Frank, Zhu

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.