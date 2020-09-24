The Bears are 2-0 after a late comeback against the Lions in Week 1 and a late stand against the Giants last Sunday. Now, the Monsters of the Midway are three-point road underdogs against the winless Falcons in Week 3, according to the current NFL odds from William Hill. The only other team without a win that’s favored in the Week 3 NFL spreads is Philadelphia, which hosts the winless Bengals. The Eagles are favored by six according to the latest NFL betting lines.

With the Week 3 NFL Vegas odds listing nine games with lines of five points or fewer, which NFL point spreads should you target with your NFL bets? All of the Week 3 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine’s advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 3 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,300 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five years ago.

It’s off to a strong 5-2 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 3 on an incredible 101-67 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 3 NFL odds and NFL betting lines, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for Week 3

One of the top Week 3 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Steelers (-4) cover against the Texans. With Ben Roethlisberger back after missing most of 2019 with an elbow injury, the Steelers are off to a 2-0 start, with a 1-1 mark against the spread. Defensively, they’ve been one of the best teams through two weeks, ranking second in the NFL in yards allowed (305).

The Texans, meanwhile, are 0-2 and have failed to cover this season. The simulations show Pittsburgh holding Deshaun Watson under 230 passing yards, while no Houston running back tops 50 yards on the ground. The Steelers cover in well over 60 percent of simulations, while the dominant defensive performance also helps the under (45) hit almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 3 NFL picks from the model: Buffalo covers as a 2.5-point home favorite against the Los Angeles Rams. The Bills gained momentum during a 10-6 season in 2019 thanks to a top-five defense and signs of progress from quarterback Josh Allen.

With Allen taking an even larger step forward in 2020, the Bills suddenly have one of the NFL’s top offenses to go along with a defense that ranks fifth in total yards allowed through two weeks. Allen has completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 729 yards and six touchdowns without throwing an interception and has also added 75 yards rushing and another score.

The model says the Bills win in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (48) also hits nearly 70 percent of the time.

How to make Week 3 NFL picks

The model also has made the call on the big Chiefs vs. Ravens matchup on Monday Night Football as well as every other game on the Week 3 NFL schedule. It’s also identified a Super Bowl contender that goes down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,300 on its top-rated NFL picks.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 3

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars (-3, 48.5)

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots (-6, 47.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills 9 (-2.5, 48)

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4, 45)

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants (+4, 41.5)

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings (+2.5, 49)

Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns (-7, 45)

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5, 46.5)

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 48)

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts (-11, 44)

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 44.5)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (-6, 55)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos (+6, 43.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks (-5, 55.5)

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints (-3, 52.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, 54)