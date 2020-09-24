The injury bug made its way around the NFL during Week 2, but specifically took hold at MetLife stadium. The 49ers were in New Jersey to face the Jets and during San Francisco’s 31-13 win, Nick Bosa, Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, and Solomon Thomas all suffered leg injuries. Making matters worse, all of them could miss significant time.

Niners defensive lineman Arik Armstead is one of many who blamed the injuries on the turf at MetLife Stadium.

“@nfl fix this trash MetLife turf. 2020 is so wack,” he tweeted after the game.

The NFL is also suspect of the conditions at MetLife Stadium. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the NFL and NFLPA officials looked at the turf at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday after the abundance of injuries. The league has not made any statements about the results of their investigation yet.

Coach Kyle Shanahan agreed with Armstead, and noted that it was “as many knee injuries and ankle stuff and people getting caught on the turf that I’ve ever been a part of”

The new turf that is being complained about was installed during the offseason. Niners players and coaches better get used to it though, because they are playing the Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 3.