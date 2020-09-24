The Denver Nuggets have been a force throughout the 2020 NBA Playoffs, becoming the first team in NBA history to twice rally from 3-1 down and advance to the next round. The Nuggets are in their first Western Conference Final in team history, and face a pivotal Game 4 on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET inside the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, and for Denver to even the series at 2-2 would require more standout NBA DFS performances from players likes Jamal Murray, Jerami Grant and Nikola Jokic.

The last time these teams met on Tuesday, McClure identified Nuggets guard Jamal Murray as one of his top picks. The result: Murray filled the stat sheet with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists — putting up over 61 points on DraftKings.

McClure’s top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 24

For Thursday, McClure is high on Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. The four-year veteran might have averaged 18.5 points per game during the NBA season, but the postseason has been an entirely different story. In 17 postseason games so far, Murray has been a machine — averaging 26.6 points per outing in leading the Nuggets to their first Western Conference Finals appearance.

Murray has also stepped up his game across the board in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, pulling down 5.0 rebounds and dishing 6.5 assists over 39.1 minutes per game. Murray also hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers late in Tuesday’s game to keep the Lakers at bay, and has been making treys at a 47.7-percent clip in the postseason. Murray’s NBA DFS star power has never been higher, and McClure recommends him in all formats Thursday.

Part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy for Thursday includes stacking Murray with Nikola Jokic. The five-year veteran went off for 30 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals Sunday in Game 2, and put up a 22-10-5 stat line in Tuesday’s Game 3. Jokic is dropping 24.3 points and grabbing 7.3 rebounds per game so far in the Western Conference Finals.

Jokic is giving the Nuggets 25.2 points per outing in 17 postseason games — well over his 19.9 ppg during the regular season. And he has teamed with Murray to become one of the best duos in the postseason, forcing the Lakers to defend both the perimeter and the paint for the full 48 minutes. McClure knows this, and advises NBA DFS owners to anchor their lineups around this top NBA DFS stack in all formats.

