NBA DFS Picks Tonight: Series finely poised ahead of game 4 with Denver Nuggets cutting Lakers' lead to half.

Denver Nuggets just refuse to go away this NBA. Their grit and pluck saw them induct in place exceptional revivals against Utah and the Clippers and the club looks to be back at it in the Western Conference finals as well.

Playing catch up to Los Angeles Lakers after being 2-0 down in the series, Denver Nuggets pulled up their socks come game 3. Albeit a closely fought and hard earned win, the 114-106 result brings them right back in the series with the showing giving a good account of themselves.

NBA DFS Picks Tonight

Stud

Nikola Jokic, 18,000

He’s been the focal point of his side’s gameplan all season long and Nikola is refusing to let up in the conference finals. Moving from strength to strength, the Denver Nuggets’ centre pulled off an incredible double-double in game 3, his third of the series to make him an instant pick for us today.

Anthony Davis, 12,400

He might not have contributed in the defensive facet the last time around but Anthony Davis was a force to be reckoned with as ever inside the paint. His reverse scoops and alley oops saw him drop a staggering 27 points, a performance which makes him a must pick.

Value

Jerami Grant, 5,600

Grant came alive in game 3 as he exploded for a gargantuan 26 point showing. In what was a scrumptious showing of shooting in the paint, he came up with alleyoops and windmills, a proficient show of dropping baskets which makes him a must have pick at a frugal 5,600 credits.

Kyle Kuzma, 5,200

Kyle Kuzma has blown hot and cold all across the season and his stuttering form has returned in the series as well. Despite this, he continues to remain a crucial player for the Lakers, someone whose elevated minutes and ability to shoot open triples sees him hold a place in our setup.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

You just never know what to expect with Kentavious but he’s looked to have found his form in the conference finals. He had a neat 13 points in game 3, a performance which saw him pull off his offhanded and jump shots to make him our choice for the clash.

Gary Harris, 4,200

While Denver have managed to compensate for Gary’s slump in form, the club will be ardently awaiting him to rediscover his touch. The side has reposed faith in him in a time of peril, giving him almost 30 minutes in every fixture with the team capable of his ability to go on a rampage to school defences.

