The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets square off again in a pivotal Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Western Conference Finals on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET. There’s big money on the line in NBA daily Fantasy tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings for Lakers vs. Nuggets. The Lakers have a 2-1 series advantage, but the Nuggets made it a series when Jamal Murray went off for 28 points and Jerami Grant added a playoff career-high 26 points for a strong 1-2 NBA DFS lineup punch.

But are Murray and Grant wise NBA DFS picks for Thursday’s Game 4? And what about the Lakers’ potent 1-2 punch of LeBron James and Anthony Davis out of the Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA DFS player pool? Before locking in any NBA DFS lineups for Game 4 of Nuggets vs. Lakers, don’t miss the NBA DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He’s returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

The last time these teams met on Tuesday, McClure identified Nuggets guard Jamal Murray as one of his top picks. The result: Murray filled the stat sheet with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists — putting up over 61 points on DraftKings.

Now he’s turned his attention to Thursday’s single-game Lakers vs. Nuggets DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure’s top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 24

For Thursday, McClure is high on Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. The four-year veteran might have averaged 18.5 points per game during the NBA season, but the postseason has been an entirely different story. In 17 postseason games so far, Murray has been a machine — averaging 26.6 points per outing in leading the Nuggets to their first Western Conference Finals appearance.

Murray has also stepped up his game across the board in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, pulling down 5.0 rebounds and dishing 6.5 assists over 39.1 minutes per game. Murray also hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers late in Tuesday’s game to keep the Lakers at bay, and has been making treys at a 47.7-percent clip in the postseason. Murray’s NBA DFS star power has never been higher, and McClure recommends him in all formats Thursday.

Part of McClure’s optimal NBA DFS strategy for Thursday also includes rostering Lakers forward Anthony Davis. The former Kentucky great put up 27 points in Tuesday’s Game 3 loss to the Nuggets. Davis is posting 28.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in the Lakers’ 13 postseason outings.

Davis dominated the Nuggets during the regular season, too, putting up 29.3 points and grabbing 9.3 rebounds in four games. Davis has been his best this season when playing on one day off, as he is posting 27.9 points, grabbing 9.8 rebounds and dealing 2.9 assists per game in those situations. The Lakers face a pivotal Game 4 test Thursday, and McClure believes Davis is up to the challenge to perform as an NBA DFS standout.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sept. 24

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure’s top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.