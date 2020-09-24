USATSI



Atletico Madrid have officially brought on Luis Suarez, the club announced on Wednesday, bringing an end to weeks of speculation over the move. The Uruguayan striker leaves Barcelona after playing there for six years of his notable career.

Suarez is reportedly joining on a free transfer, but, as ESPN notes, his former Catalonian club could make upwards of €6 million based on his performance with his new squad. Pending a medical examination, his deal is expected to be for two years.

In negotiations with the club, the Uruguayan’s legal team worked to get out of his contract a year early after new manager Ronald Koeman told Suarez the striker was not part of his plans for the upcoming season. Both sides initially came to an agreement where Suarez would surrender some of what he was owed financially to be able to leave the club for free.

Things came to a halt when it was revealed the striker wanted to join Diego Simeone at Atletico, infuriating Suarez, but things were smoothed out after a meeting with maligned club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The move away from Barcelona was all but confirmed earlier, when video of a tearful Suarez leaving Barcelona’s training camp was posted online.

Suarez had just become the third-highest scorer in Barcelona history with 198 goals during his campaign. In addition to winning La Liga four times, he also won a Champions League title and four Copa Del Rey titles with Barcelona. Though he signed with Barcelona in the summer of 2014, he was infamously not allowed to play in competitive matches for four months due to being suspended for biting Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup in Brazil earlier in the year.