Getty Images



A few hockey fans’ love for the game resulted in getting the police called on them by a neighbor on Wednesday night. Devon Garnett was watching the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup Final game against the Dallas Stars with two friends and, as hockey fans often do, were trying to tell the players to shoot the puck by screaming at the television.

Garnett was yelling, “Shoot! Shoot!” loud enough for his neighbors to hear, and they thought the screams were about a gun — not a hockey game. As the trio of friends were rooting on the Lightning, they heard a knock at the door and found a few Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies there to ask them some questions, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“So they came to the door and thought there were guns in the house. We’re like, ‘Nope, we’re just screaming for Steven Stamkos,”http://www.cbssports.com/” Garnett told the newspaper.

He added that the cops “laughed off” the misunderstanding.

“[The police] completely understood and just laughed it off. But they thought it was serious because I was screaming ‘Shoot!’ as in ‘Shoot the puck,”http://www.cbssports.com/” Garnett said.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Natalia Verdina explained the cops’ side of what happened in an email to the Tampa Bay Times.

“Four deputies responded and discovered there were no domestic problems at the apartment in question,” she wrote. “It was a roommate screaming at the TV in regards to a Lightning game.”

The Lightning won Game 3 by a score of 5-2 and currently have a 2-1 game lead over the Stars. Game 4 will take place on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Garnett and his friends will need to find a new phrase to scream for that game, or notify the neighbors not to worry when the game is taking place.