On Wednesday a Jefferson County, Ky. judge announced that a grand jury had indicted one police officer, for wanton endangerment, in the police shooting that killed Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, in March.

Per USA TODAY, the judge announced that the grand jury indicted former Detective Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing his weapon into an apartment that was next to Taylor’s.

No charges were brought against Hankinson for the death of Taylor. No charges at all were brought against the two other officers involved in the shooting, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove. The judge announced that the grand jury found that the two were “justified in their use of force.”

After the announcement, Lakers forward LeBron James — who has been vocal on the Taylor case for months — spoke out on social media, and apologized to her family.

“I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad!” he wrote, adding that “justice was met for her neighbors’ apartment walls and not her beautiful life.”

Protests erupted in the streets of Louisville following the decision. Two police officers were shot overnight, but both are expected to recover.