Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel believes LeBron James is not getting a fair whistle. The team has approached the league office with regards to this.

In a Game 3 loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers dug their way out of a 20-point deficit to bring the game to within 3 points. A late burst by Jamal Murray, who set up Paul Millsap for a dunk and had 2 deep 3-pointers, brought the Nuggets home down the stretch.

The Lakers will be kicking themselves for their display yesterday.

‘LeBron James not getting enough free throws’- Lakers

In Game 3, LeBron James got only 2 free throws despite taking 23 shot attempts. Those two freebies came off a flagrant foul by Jamal Murray on him, who inadvertently elbowed James on the face.

Despite playing his usual drive-and-kick game pretty successfully, James did not get the benefit of the whistle on his side.

Frank Vogel pointed out how LeBron James isn’t getting his fair-share of free throws and that the Lakers have taken it up with the NBA.

“We’re dealing with the fouls through the proper channels with the league,” coach Frank Vogel told the media via videoconference Wednesday after practice. “I think he’s gone to the basket very aggressively, and I’ll just leave it at that.”

James is averaging nearly 7 free throws per game in these playoffs. He’s hitting them at a 72.1% clip, right in line with his career averages. On top of this, King James is averaging 25.9 points, 10 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game.

The Denver Nuggets were put into heavy foul trouble in Game 1 of this series. They conceded 25 free throw attempts in the second quarter of that game. The Lakers do lead both teams in free throws taken, but a much higher fraction of their scoring comes off drives.