Kyle O’Reilly wins Gauntlet Eliminator to become #1 contender to Finn Balor’s NXT Championship. The two will face each other at NXT TakeOver.

Kyle O’Reilly won the first ever Gauntlet Eliminator to book a title match against Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver. He will look to do what his Undisputed Era leader, Adam Cole failed to do a couple of weeks back and become NXT Champion for the first time.

O’Reilly and Kushida became the first entrants in the first ever Gauntlet Eliminator match.

The two had a fun little showing before Bronson Reed joined them and eliminated Kushida.

Timothy Thatcher and then Cameron Grimes joined the remaining participants.

O’Reilly eliminated Reed and Thatcher via pinfall before taking Grimes down in the kneebar and forcing him to submit.

After the match, the Undisputed Era’s music hit. Adam Cole and Roderick Strong congratulated their stablemate for earning his title shot while the champion Balor walked out and aimed his guns at number one contender.

The two will go head to head at NXT TakeOver on October 4.

