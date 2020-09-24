Kyle O’Reilly wins Gauntlet Eliminator to become #1 contender to Finn Balor’s NXT Championship. The two will face each other at NXT TakeOver.
Kyle O’Reilly won the first ever Gauntlet Eliminator to book a title match against Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver. He will look to do what his Undisputed Era leader, Adam Cole failed to do a couple of weeks back and become NXT Champion for the first time.
KOOL KYLE DID IT!!!! @KORcombat pins @CGrimesWWE to win the #GauntletEliminator and challenge @FinnBalor for the #NXTTitle! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QmJwkQm7ln
O’Reilly and Kushida became the first entrants in the first ever Gauntlet Eliminator match.
.@KUSHIDA_0904 & @KORcombat are the first to step into the #GauntletEliminator NEXT on #WWENXT‘s Take Off to TakeOver! pic.twitter.com/kckE8U9Hlx
The two had a fun little showing before Bronson Reed joined them and eliminated Kushida.
The #GauntletEliminator just became !@bronsonreedwwe has stepped into the fray on #WWENXT! @KORcombat @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/cgzjL3HvDq
And just like that… @DreamWWE helped destroy @KUSHIDA_0904‘s #NXTTitle dreams.
Kushida has been eliminated in the #GauntletEliminator. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/CA7GGg8Ave
Timothy Thatcher and then Cameron Grimes joined the remaining participants.
O’Reilly eliminated Reed and Thatcher via pinfall before taking Grimes down in the kneebar and forcing him to submit.
Undisputed Friendship. #WWENXT @roderickstrong @AdamColePro @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/xvwil2nwYk
After the match, the Undisputed Era’s music hit. Adam Cole and Roderick Strong congratulated their stablemate for earning his title shot while the champion Balor walked out and aimed his guns at number one contender.
Till #NXTTakeOver.
Don’t miss it. #WWENXT @KORcombat @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/CrzDVCK49o
The two will go head to head at NXT TakeOver on October 4.
