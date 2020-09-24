KL Rahul century today: The captain of Kings XI Punjab has scored his career-best IPL score against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

During the sixth match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai, Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul led from the front to register his second IPL century.

Opening the batting with Mayank Agarwal (26), the duo shared a 57-run opening partnership. Having said that, Rahul’s real challenge began after Agarwal’s dismissal in the seventh over.

With the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell not finding rhythm in the middle, Rahul took the onus on himself. The right-hand batsman scored runs and scored them at a brisk pace to keep his team in the middle.

It was on the first delivery of the 12th over when Rahul ran a single off Royal Challengers all-rounder Washington Sundar to complete his half-century. In the following over, Rahul scored a couple of fours off Navdeep Saini to accumulate runs in the middle overs.

During the second half of his innings, Rahul was at the receiving end of a lot of fortune when his counterpart in Virat Kohli dropped him twice. Not wanting to let go of those opportunities, the 28-year old batsman smashed three sixes and two fours off Dale Steyn’s last over of the match.

Having attacked the opposition bowlers to all parts of the ground in the slog overs, Rahul ended up scoring a magnificent 132* (69) with the help of 14 fours and seven sixes to propel Punjab to 206/3 in 20 overs. With bowling figures of 3-0-33-2, RCB all-rounder Shivam Dube was the pick of their bowlers.

