KL Rahul century today: The captain of Kings XI Punjab has scored his career-best IPL score against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

During the sixth match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai, Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul led from the front to register his second IPL century.

Opening the batting with Mayank Agarwal (26), the duo shared a 57-run opening partnership. Having said that, Rahul’s real challenge began after Agarwal’s dismissal in the seventh over.

With the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell not finding rhythm in the middle, Rahul took the onus on himself. The right-hand batsman scored runs and scored them at a brisk pace to keep his team in the middle.

It was on the first delivery of the 12th over when Rahul ran a single off Royal Challengers all-rounder Washington Sundar to complete his half-century. In the following over, Rahul scored a couple of fours off Navdeep Saini to accumulate runs in the middle overs.

During the second half of his innings, Rahul was at the receiving end of a lot of fortune when his counterpart in Virat Kohli dropped him twice. Not wanting to let go of those opportunities, the 28-year old batsman smashed three sixes and two fours off Dale Steyn’s last over of the match.

Having attacked the opposition bowlers to all parts of the ground in the slog overs, Rahul ended up scoring a magnificent 132* (69) with the help of 14 fours and seven sixes to propel Punjab to 206/3 in 20 overs. With bowling figures of 3-0-33-2, RCB all-rounder Shivam Dube was the pick of their bowlers.

Leaving this out there: is K L Rahul the best Indian T20 batsman? — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) September 24, 2020

Kohli is being kind to Rahul….. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2020

First 100 of this @IPL and this will mean a hell lot to him. Yes two chances but that’s what this sport is all about. Some terrific shots and great to see him come good. @lionsdenkxip have a very good total here. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 24, 2020

Rahul, naam toh sunaa hoga 😎🙌💯 #RCBvKXIP — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 24, 2020

K L Rahul mauling Steyn who has 0-57 from 4 overs. T20 can be cruel to the biggest names in the game. But what a sensational knock by Rahul! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 24, 2020

Yes he was given two chances, but its not hard to appreciate the beauty and skill of K L Rahul. We have long been admirers of this wonderous batting talent @mmbangwa — Ian bishop (@irbishi) September 24, 2020

Staggering hitting from KL Rahul. He accelerated beautifully, going from a scoring rate of 7.7rpo in the Powerplay, to 9.1rpo in the middle, then up to a remarkable 18.6rpo at the death. Destructive shots, all around the ground. #IPL2020 #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/3012ddRqqq — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 24, 2020

KL Rahul today: First 54 balls : 77 runs (SR : 142.59)

Next 15 balls : 55 runs (SR : 366.67)#KXIPvsRCB — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 24, 2020

Highest individual scores by captains in IPL: 132* – KL RAHUL today

126 – Warner, 2017

119 – Sehwag, 2011

113 – Kohli, 2016

109 – Kohli, 2016

108* – Kohli, 2016#IPL2020 #KXIPvRCB — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 24, 2020

and rahul said he was worried in the lockdown that he may forget how to pick line and length! #RCBvKXIP #IPL2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 24, 2020

