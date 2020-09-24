Tyler Herro picked up a lot of fans after his 37 point performance against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, but none of them will ever be as big a fan of his as Jimmy Butler.

All season long, Butler has been telling people how good Herro is and how hard he works on his game. Now, he’s wearing that love. Literally, he’s wearing it.

To show us just how much he appreciated his teammate’s big performance against the Celtics, he hopped out at practice with Herro’s high school jersey on.

Where’d he get it from? He had it “tucked away,” apparently.

Jimmy pulled up to practice wearing Tyler Herro’s HS jersey 😂 (via @MiamiHEAT) pic.twitter.com/MFxsYEwS4e — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 24, 2020

Don’t ever settle. Find you somebody who loves you the way that Jimmy Butler loves Tyler Herro.