I don’t want to pile on New York Jets fans here, because the team is 0-2 and they’re facing the Indianapolis Colts this week with A LOT of players injured.

But we have to state facts here. And the fact is that someone tried to organize a protest at the Jets’ facilities in Florham Park, N.J. to call for head coach Adam Gase to be fired.

It doesn’t look like too many fans showed up.

To be fair, organizing a protest on this subject on a Thursday during a pandemic seems like it wouldn’t result in hundreds of people converging on the training facility in New Jersey.

Here are some photos from reporters on the scene.

Good effort!

 

