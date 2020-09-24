JAM vs DUM Fantasy Prediction: Jamshedpur Jugglers vs Dumka Daredevils – 24 September 2020 (Ranchi)

Dumka Daredevils will take Jamshedpur Jugglers on in the League Match of The Jharkhand T20 League which will be played at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi. The T20 cricket is finally back in India and it’s the first competition after the COVID-19 break.

Jugglers have been struggling in the tournament so far and have won just two of their seven games till now in the tournament whereas Daredevils have won three of their five games in the tournament so far. Dumka would like to win this game and make their case strong for the next round whereas the Jugglers have to win all three of their games to stay in the tournament.

Pitch Report – The pitches have not suited the batsmen in this tournament and can expect the same in this game as well.

Match Details :

Time:- 1.30 PM, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Jamshedpur Jugglers– Vivek Kumar, Shresth Sagar, Sushant Verma, Rahil Khan, Atul Singh Surwar, Pappu Singh, Rahul Prasad, Ashish Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Rishu Chauhan, Sankat Tripathi.

Dumka Daredevils – Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Ahmed, Alok Sharma, Mohit Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Ronit Singh, Sonu Kr-Singh, Neel Bhaskar, Akshay Jain.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

A Singh Surwar, J Singh, R Singh, V Kumar, and S Chakraborty.

JAM vs DUM Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

B Anand (Price 9) and S Sagar (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Anand can open the innings for his side and has scored 89 runs so far in the tournament whereas Sagar will also open the innings for his side and has scored three good knocks in the tournament so far. Both of them are decent good batsmen and will be a part of our team.

JAM vs DUM Fantasy Batsmen

A Sinha (Price 9.5) and R Singh (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Dumka Daredevils. Sinha has batted decently as an opener and has scored 88 runs in the tournament whereas Singh has picked eight wickets in the tournament. Both of them are good players and should be picked for this game.

R Khan (Price 8.5) and V Kumar (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Jamshedpur Jugglers. Khan has scored 107 runs in the tournament so far and has played some decent knocks whereas Kumar is also a decent player and has scored 124 runs till now. Both of them are decent players.

JAM vs DUM Fantasy All-Rounders

A Singh Surwar (Price 10) and R Prasad (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Jamshedpur Jugglers. Surwar has been the ace all-rounder of the side. He has scored 79 runs and has picked 7 wickets in the tournament so far whereas Prasad has picked five wickets and has scored 29 runs in the last game games. Both of them are decent players.

JAM vs DUM Fantasy Bowlers

S Chakraborty (Price 8.5) and S Kr-Singh (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Dumka Daredevils. Chakraborty has picked five wickets in the tournament and has scored 50 runs in his batting as well whereas Singh is also a really good bowler and has picked four wickets in his bowling. Both of them should be picked.

J Singh (Price 9.5) will be our bowler from the Jamshedpur Jugglers. Singh has picked ten wickets in the tournament so far and has been one of the leading bowlers of the tournament. He cannot be dropped at any cost.

Match Prediction: Dumka Daredevils will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

A Singh Surwar and J Singh

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + R Singh and S Chakraborty

