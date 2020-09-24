Despite sports continuing on Wednesday night, including Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, a Kentucky grand jury’s decision surrounding the death of Breonna Taylor was very much on the minds of athletes and commentators.

Many people in the sports world took to social media, in disbelief that just one officer was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and that two other officers weren’t charged at all.

ESPN’s Jalen Rose was on the air during halftime of Game 4, and as their broadcast was going to commercial, he shouted, “it’d also be a great day to arrest the cops that murdered Breonna Taylor.”

Rose also spoke honestly before the game about his feelings and about how athletes might be feeling before playing in their sports with this on their minds: